Nick Lachey Needs to Attend Anger Management Classes to Avoid Arrest After Paparazzo Altercation

The 98 Degrees singer will be prosecuted and arrested if he doesn't attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous following a row with a shutterbug.

Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Lachey has been required to attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous after a bust-up with a paparazzo. The 98 Degrees singer, 49, was hit with assault and battery charges against Jody Santos in March 2022, but did not receive any formal punishment until the photographer spent months requesting the Beverly Hills Police Department take action.

"He has to complete (anger management and AA) within a reasonable time, which is like a year or so. If he fails to do so, they will move forward to prosecute him with non-compliance and he will get arrested," Jody told the Daily Mail.

Jody saw Nick on March 27 last year with his wife Vanessa Minnillo leaving Mastro's restaurant in Beverly Hills and when the signer saw her sitting in her car across the stress taking pictures he ran over to her car and tried to grab her camera and phone through the passenger window.

She added to the Mail, "In all my years of photographing celebrities, no one has ever tried to hit me." Jody said Nick "started punching the window" once she rolled it up, adding, "I thought he was going to break his hand; that's how hard he was hitting the glass. I am surprised he didn't shatter the window."

She added about the police action, "Finally they called me back and said, 'No, he's not getting preferential treatment' and explained that they have a program with the courts where they don't let misdemeanours just walk; they have to attend anger management classes and AA meetings."

Nick said the day after the face-off he had been "harassed" by Jody but admitted he "clearly overreacted." He tweeted at the time, "Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel. I clearly overreacted. I've been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done."

