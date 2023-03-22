 

Paris Hilton Calls Herself 'the OG' of Reality Shows, Proud for Creating 'New Genre of Celebrity'

Paris Hilton Calls Herself 'the OG' of Reality Shows, Proud for Creating 'New Genre of Celebrity'
Instagram
TV

The hotel heiress who starred in MTV's 'The Simple Life' with Nicole Richie is proud of herself and her pal for inspiring so many others to create similar shows.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton has "always been good" at playing a "dumb blonde." The 42-year-old socialite became world famous in the early 2000s when she starred in the first-of-its-kind reality show "The Simple Life" with Nicole Richie before going on to launch a brief career in music, and has insisted that she can "do it all" as she prepares to release her second album.

"It really was (ground-breaking), we are the OGs and it was amazing to see so many people inspired by it as we created a new genre of celebrity. I've always been ahead of my time! Just like I say, I'm not a dumb blonde, I'm just very good at pretending to be one," she said on UK TV show "Lorraine".

"I've always loved music, I've played the violin and piano since I was a little girl. I've always loved singing. I'm in the studio doing my second album so it's just been incredible. I can do it all! I feel like you can be anything, you can be a mom, you can be a businesswoman, you can be an artist, you can do it all!"

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, the Hilton Hotel heiress tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reu, 42, in 2021 and documented the relationship on her reality show "Paris in Love" before they welcomed their son Phoenix in January 2023.

She has said her life now feels so "complete" since she became a mother and added, "We had been friends for so long but I feel like the timing is everything. I had such walls around my heart and it wasn't until I did my documentary that those walls came down. Carter made them come crashing down. But my life feels so complete [since becoming a mom, and I feel so excited for the future and he is just everything to me."

"Lorraine" airs weekdays at 9 AM on ITV1 and ITVX.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nick Lachey Needs to Attend Anger Management Classes to Avoid Arrest After Paparazzo Altercation

Djimon Hounsou Still Struggling to Get Decent Pay Despite Multiple Awards and Oscar Nominations
Related Posts
Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles

Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles

Paris Hilton Claims Teenage Trauma and Sex Abuse Robbed Her of Childhood

Paris Hilton Claims Teenage Trauma and Sex Abuse Robbed Her of Childhood

Paris Hilton Thinks Her Childhood Would Have Been Different If Her ADD Diagnosis Had Come Early

Paris Hilton Thinks Her Childhood Would Have Been Different If Her ADD Diagnosis Had Come Early

Paris Hilton 'Hurt' by False Assumptions About Her

Paris Hilton 'Hurt' by False Assumptions About Her

Latest News
Eddie Redmayne Tapped to Lead Peacock and Sky's 'The Day of the Jackal'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Eddie Redmayne Tapped to Lead Peacock and Sky's 'The Day of the Jackal'

Maren Morris Unapologetically Introduces Son to Drag Queens at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show
  • Mar 22, 2023

Maren Morris Unapologetically Introduces Son to Drag Queens at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran
  • Mar 22, 2023

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'
  • Mar 22, 2023

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict
  • Mar 22, 2023

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

Fans Gush Over Selena Gomez Wearing Wedding Dress While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Fans Gush Over Selena Gomez Wearing Wedding Dress While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'

Most Read
Rory Culkin Shocks Fans With Full-Frontal Nude Scene on 'Swarm'
TV

Rory Culkin Shocks Fans With Full-Frontal Nude Scene on 'Swarm'

Tom Brady Avoids Joking About Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Upcoming Netflix Comedy Roast

Tom Brady Avoids Joking About Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Upcoming Netflix Comedy Roast

Julianne Hough Recruited to Co-Host 'DWTS' After Tyra Banks' Departure

Julianne Hough Recruited to Co-Host 'DWTS' After Tyra Banks' Departure

Sarah Snook 'Very Upset' When Finding Out 'Succession' Was Ending During Table Read

Sarah Snook 'Very Upset' When Finding Out 'Succession' Was Ending During Table Read

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun Left Feeling Ill After Filming Fury-Filled Series 'Beef'

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun Left Feeling Ill After Filming Fury-Filled Series 'Beef'

'Y and R' Star Accuses Eva Longoria of Making 'Derogatory Remarks About Daytime Actors'

'Y and R' Star Accuses Eva Longoria of Making 'Derogatory Remarks About Daytime Actors'

Ariana Madix Tells Tom Sandoval to 'Die' in First 'Pump Rules' Trailer Post-Raquel Leviss Affair

Ariana Madix Tells Tom Sandoval to 'Die' in First 'Pump Rules' Trailer Post-Raquel Leviss Affair

Nicholas Braun Devastated to Bid Farewell to Matthew Macfadyen on 'Succession'

Nicholas Braun Devastated to Bid Farewell to Matthew Macfadyen on 'Succession'

Brian Cox Happy 'Succession' Coming to an End

Brian Cox Happy 'Succession' Coming to an End