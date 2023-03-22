 

Andy Samberg Glad to Let His Guard Down in Lee Miller Biopic

Andy Samberg Glad to Let His Guard Down in Lee Miller Biopic
NBC
Movie

The 'Saturday Night Live' alum cites his female co-star Kate Winslet, the script, and his need to challenge himself as the reasons he signed on for World War II biographical movie.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andy Samberg was keen to get out of his "comfort zone" in "Lee". Starring alongside Kate Winslet in the World War II biographical film about the model-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller, the 44-year-old comic had various motivations to play the photojournalist David Scherman in Ellen Kuras' picture.

"A big part of the draw for me outside of the fact that I was really drawn to playing this real person, David Scherman, and the script, was getting to work with Kate Winslet, who is someone that I just really admire and I know has an incredible work ethic and a consistent high quality of work," Andy said in an interview with Collider. "So when they asked if I'd be interested in that, that was, for me, a big reason I was willing to give it a shot and sort of go out of my comfort zone."

  Editors' Pick

The "Palm Springs" star reflected on the "heavy and intense" work that was required for the movie but is ultimately grateful that he took on the role. Andy explained, "I haven't seen it yet, so I don't know how much I am or am not even in it. Could be a lot, could be a little, could be a medium amount. Those options are all on the table to them."

"But it was cool, man. I mean, it was really heavy and intense and I feel like it's something I would not have been ready for even a few years ago in terms of my life experience to be able to let my guard down that much and be that kind of grounded, and real, and vulnerable to it because it really covers some heavy things. But I'm glad I did it, and I can't wait to see it, and I hope it turns out great."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sarah Snook Feels Great as She's Expecting Her First Child

Martina Navratilova Has No 'Energy' to Go Ahead With Adoption Plan Following Cancer Battle
Related Posts
Kate Winslet Rushed to Hospital After Injuring Her Leg on Set of New Movie 'Lee'

Kate Winslet Rushed to Hospital After Injuring Her Leg on Set of New Movie 'Lee'

Kate Winslet Adds Josh O'Connor to Film About WWII Photographer Lee Miller

Kate Winslet Adds Josh O'Connor to Film About WWII Photographer Lee Miller

Latest News
Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics
  • Mar 22, 2023

Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics

JoJo Siwa Figured Out She's Gay During Trip to Disney World
  • Mar 22, 2023

JoJo Siwa Figured Out She's Gay During Trip to Disney World

Ed Sheeran Left in Tears in Trailer for His Docu-Series 'The Sum of It All'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Ed Sheeran Left in Tears in Trailer for His Docu-Series 'The Sum of It All'

Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx
  • Mar 22, 2023

Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She Uses IV Drip for: It's to Fight Ageing
  • Mar 22, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She Uses IV Drip for: It's to Fight Ageing

Sam Neill Suggests World Will Be Better Place If Women Run 'Most Countries'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Sam Neill Suggests World Will Be Better Place If Women Run 'Most Countries'

Most Read
Cheryl Leaves Fans Disappointed After Pulling Out of '2:22 a Ghost Story' at Last Minute
Movie

Cheryl Leaves Fans Disappointed After Pulling Out of '2:22 a Ghost Story' at Last Minute

Viola Davis Inclined to Take 'Air' Role Because of Michael Jordan's Courageous Mom

Viola Davis Inclined to Take 'Air' Role Because of Michael Jordan's Courageous Mom

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappoints Despite No. 1 Box Office Debut

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappoints Despite No. 1 Box Office Debut

Nicolas Cage Dishes on the Secret to Perfecting His Dracula Voice for Movie 'Renfield'

Nicolas Cage Dishes on the Secret to Perfecting His Dracula Voice for Movie 'Renfield'

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Make Sure Their Future Reunion Has to Be Relatable

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Make Sure Their Future Reunion Has to Be Relatable

Jason Ritter Landed First Movie Role Because of His Famous Father: It's 'Full-On Nepotism Hire'

Jason Ritter Landed First Movie Role Because of His Famous Father: It's 'Full-On Nepotism Hire'

Alicia Silverstone Would Jump at Chance to Reteam With 'Blast From the Past' Co-Star Brendan Fraser

Alicia Silverstone Would Jump at Chance to Reteam With 'Blast From the Past' Co-Star Brendan Fraser

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Director Ready to Move on From Superhero Movies

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Director Ready to Move on From Superhero Movies

Sam Claflin Regrets 'The Nightingale' Role, Reveals Oscar Obsession

Sam Claflin Regrets 'The Nightingale' Role, Reveals Oscar Obsession