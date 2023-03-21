 

Cillian Murphy to Front Charles Dickens-Like Drama 'Small Things Like These'

Cillian Murphy to Front Charles Dickens-Like Drama 'Small Things Like These'
Movie

The 'Peaky Blinders' actor has officially landed a lead role in an adaptation of Claire Keegan's novel with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon among the producers.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cillian Murphy is attached to "Small Things Like These". The "Peaky Blinders" actor has boarded the adaptation of Claire Keegan's novel that has been green-lit by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's production company Artists Equity.

With Emily Watson and Ciaran Hinds also set to star in the drama, principal photography on the film has begun in Ireland. Likened to a Charles Dickens tale, the story takes place over Christmas in 1985 as devoted father Bill Furlong (Murphy) discovers the shocking secrets being kept by the convent in his town and some damning truths about his own life too.

Murphy, 46, will serve as a producer on the movie and will be reunited with director Tim Mielants after the pair collaborated on "Peaky Blinders". Damon and Affleck are involved as producer and executive producer respectively.

  Editors' Pick

Cillian said, "I'm honoured and thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Claire Keegan's magnificent novel to the screen. We have gathered together a phenomenal team of creatives to make this film, and found exceptional partners in AE, a studio led by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck - actors and filmmakers I have admired for many years."

The star previously revealed how he loves taking on parts in "melancholic" pieces and has no interest in featuring in a romantic comedy. He said, "I've always been interested in stuff that is - I don't want to say on the darker side, because that's too reductive - the melancholic, or the ambiguous, or the more transgressive. That, to me, is drama. That is where the real stuff is to be mined."

"I'm not interested in romantic comedies. I'm just not. In all the great films or literature or plays, they're the things I'm interested in. That's not to say they can't be funny, [the playwright Samuel] Beckett is funny; Enda [Walsh] is very funny. But getting into those knotty, difficult, uncomfortable places - I really find that stimulating."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Saweetie Keen to Dive Deeper Into Acting by Playing 'Super Villain' in Movie

Jordan Peele Books Christmas Day Release for His Next Movie
Latest News
Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics
  • Mar 22, 2023

Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics

JoJo Siwa Figured Out She's Gay During Trip to Disney World
  • Mar 22, 2023

JoJo Siwa Figured Out She's Gay During Trip to Disney World

Ed Sheeran Left in Tears in Trailer for His Docu-Series 'The Sum of It All'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Ed Sheeran Left in Tears in Trailer for His Docu-Series 'The Sum of It All'

Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx
  • Mar 22, 2023

Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She Uses IV Drip for: It's to Fight Ageing
  • Mar 22, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She Uses IV Drip for: It's to Fight Ageing

Sam Neill Suggests World Will Be Better Place If Women Run 'Most Countries'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Sam Neill Suggests World Will Be Better Place If Women Run 'Most Countries'

Most Read
Cheryl Leaves Fans Disappointed After Pulling Out of '2:22 a Ghost Story' at Last Minute
Movie

Cheryl Leaves Fans Disappointed After Pulling Out of '2:22 a Ghost Story' at Last Minute

Viola Davis Inclined to Take 'Air' Role Because of Michael Jordan's Courageous Mom

Viola Davis Inclined to Take 'Air' Role Because of Michael Jordan's Courageous Mom

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappoints Despite No. 1 Box Office Debut

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappoints Despite No. 1 Box Office Debut

Nicolas Cage Dishes on the Secret to Perfecting His Dracula Voice for Movie 'Renfield'

Nicolas Cage Dishes on the Secret to Perfecting His Dracula Voice for Movie 'Renfield'

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Make Sure Their Future Reunion Has to Be Relatable

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Make Sure Their Future Reunion Has to Be Relatable

Jason Ritter Landed First Movie Role Because of His Famous Father: It's 'Full-On Nepotism Hire'

Jason Ritter Landed First Movie Role Because of His Famous Father: It's 'Full-On Nepotism Hire'

Alicia Silverstone Would Jump at Chance to Reteam With 'Blast From the Past' Co-Star Brendan Fraser

Alicia Silverstone Would Jump at Chance to Reteam With 'Blast From the Past' Co-Star Brendan Fraser

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Director Ready to Move on From Superhero Movies

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Director Ready to Move on From Superhero Movies

Sam Claflin Regrets 'The Nightingale' Role, Reveals Oscar Obsession

Sam Claflin Regrets 'The Nightingale' Role, Reveals Oscar Obsession