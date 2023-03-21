Saweetie Keen to Dive Deeper Into Acting by Playing 'Super Villain' in Movie

Instagram Movie

The 'My Type' hitmaker wants to 'get deeper into acting' and reveals her desire to take on a villainous role following her cameo in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' remake.

Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Saweetie would love to play a "super villain" in a movie. The 29-year-old rap star wants to do more acting work in the coming years after recently filming a cameo for "Bel-Air", the re-imagined version of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air".

"I'm also interested in playing roles not starring as myself. Hopefully I get deeper into acting when it comes to approaching the craft in that way," she told The Independent.

The "My Type" hitmaker has yet to release her debut album. However, she's already thinking about a possible future in the movie business. Saweetie - whose real name is Diamonte Harper - explained that she would love to play "a super villain, like Harley Quinn or Poison Ivy."

The rapper is also keen to collaborate with Rihanna. The 35-year-old singer performed the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year, and Saweetie - who attended the event in Glendale, Arizona - loved the show. She said, "I definitely want to collaborate with Rihanna. I absolutely loved it. I was actually at the game, I almost lost my voice."

Meanwhile, Saweetie previously claimed that musicians have it "tough." The rap star acknowledged that her life and career look to be "glamorous" from the outside - but she insisted that "a lot of difficult things" happen behind the scenes.

The "Best Friend" hitmaker - who studied at the University of Southern California before switching her focus towards her music career - explained, "I just feel like as artists, you know, we have it tough. I feel like we have all the spotlight on us and people think that it's glamorous when in all actuality there are a lot of difficult things that happen behind the scenes."

You can share this post!