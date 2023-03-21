Matt Damon Honors Late Father With New Tattoo

Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK Celebrity

The 52-year-old movie star gets the fresh ink from celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, a.k.a. Winterstone, who revealed the artwork through an Instagram video.

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon turns into art to honor his late father. More than five years after Kent passed away at the age of 74, "The Martian" actor got himself a new tattoo of the name of his father's boat.

The 52-year-old got the fresh ink from celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, a.k.a. Winterstone, who revealed the artwork through an Instagram video. The tat read "NOMAD", which is also Damon spelled backwards.

In the caption, Winterstone wrote, "Got to tattoo an idol of mine! Such a cool job to have great experiences like these. #mattdamon. He added, "And Mr. Damon tattooed me! His first time tattooing! A small universe… aka a dot!"

"The tattoo has great meaning! For his late father. We tattooed NOMAD which was his fathers boat and also says DAMON backwards!" the artist continued. "Pretty rad tattoo with so much meaning!"

Winterstone has previously inked some tribute tattoos for Matt. In 2019, he tattooed the names of the Oscar winner's four daughters, Alexia, Isabella, Gia, and Stella on his upper arm.

When hosting "Saturday Night Live" back in December 2018, Matt revealed that the sketch comed show was a very special part of their relationship. "My brother and I would go to my dad's house every other weekend and he told us, 'If you can stay up to 1am you can watch 'Saturday Night Live'', so week after week I tried to stay up and it wasn't until I was eight years old that I made it all the way to the end," he recalled at that time.

"I probably didn't get all the jokes but I laughed at everything my dad laughed at," the movie star added. "And although it was way past our bedtime, my dad knew that there was nothing more important in the world than to laugh with people that you love."

