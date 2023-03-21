 

Matt Damon Honors Late Father With New Tattoo

Matt Damon Honors Late Father With New Tattoo
Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK
Celebrity

The 52-year-old movie star gets the fresh ink from celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, a.k.a. Winterstone, who revealed the artwork through an Instagram video.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon turns into art to honor his late father. More than five years after Kent passed away at the age of 74, "The Martian" actor got himself a new tattoo of the name of his father's boat.

The 52-year-old got the fresh ink from celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, a.k.a. Winterstone, who revealed the artwork through an Instagram video. The tat read "NOMAD", which is also Damon spelled backwards.

In the caption, Winterstone wrote, "Got to tattoo an idol of mine! Such a cool job to have great experiences like these. #mattdamon. He added, "And Mr. Damon tattooed me! His first time tattooing! A small universe… aka a dot!"

"The tattoo has great meaning! For his late father. We tattooed NOMAD which was his fathers boat and also says DAMON backwards!" the artist continued. "Pretty rad tattoo with so much meaning!"

  Editors' Pick

Winterstone has previously inked some tribute tattoos for Matt. In 2019, he tattooed the names of the Oscar winner's four daughters, Alexia, Isabella, Gia, and Stella on his upper arm.

When hosting "Saturday Night Live" back in December 2018, Matt revealed that the sketch comed show was a very special part of their relationship. "My brother and I would go to my dad's house every other weekend and he told us, 'If you can stay up to 1am you can watch 'Saturday Night Live'', so week after week I tried to stay up and it wasn't until I was eight years old that I made it all the way to the end," he recalled at that time.

"I probably didn't get all the jokes but I laughed at everything my dad laughed at," the movie star added. "And although it was way past our bedtime, my dad knew that there was nothing more important in the world than to laugh with people that you love."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Luke Combs' Wife Nicole Hocking Pregnant With Their Second Child

Chloe Bailey Reveals 'In Pieces' Tracklist
Related Posts
Matt Damon Jokes George Clooney Pooped in Kitty Litter Box

Matt Damon Jokes George Clooney Pooped in Kitty Litter Box

Matt Damon Under Fire Over Cryptocurrency Commercial as Market Crashes

Matt Damon Under Fire Over Cryptocurrency Commercial as Market Crashes

Matt Damon Mocked Over 'Cringe' Cryptocurrency Ad

Matt Damon Mocked Over 'Cringe' Cryptocurrency Ad

Matt Damon Pokes Fun at Himself for Looking Like 'Rooster' After Daughters Gave Him Red Mohawk

Matt Damon Pokes Fun at Himself for Looking Like 'Rooster' After Daughters Gave Him Red Mohawk

Latest News
Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics
  • Mar 22, 2023

Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics

JoJo Siwa Figured Out She's Gay During Trip to Disney World
  • Mar 22, 2023

JoJo Siwa Figured Out She's Gay During Trip to Disney World

Ed Sheeran Left in Tears in Trailer for His Docu-Series 'The Sum of It All'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Ed Sheeran Left in Tears in Trailer for His Docu-Series 'The Sum of It All'

Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx
  • Mar 22, 2023

Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She Uses IV Drip for: It's to Fight Ageing
  • Mar 22, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She Uses IV Drip for: It's to Fight Ageing

Sam Neill Suggests World Will Be Better Place If Women Run 'Most Countries'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Sam Neill Suggests World Will Be Better Place If Women Run 'Most Countries'

Most Read
Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest
Celebrity

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

D. L. Hughley's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is So Full' After Mending Relationship With Her Dad

D. L. Hughley's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is So Full' After Mending Relationship With Her Dad

Bruce Willis Looks Upbeat in Video of His Low-Key 68th Birthday Celebration Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis Looks Upbeat in Video of His Low-Key 68th Birthday Celebration Amid Dementia Battle

Paris Hilton Thinks Her Childhood Would Have Been Different If Her ADD Diagnosis Had Come Early

Paris Hilton Thinks Her Childhood Would Have Been Different If Her ADD Diagnosis Had Come Early