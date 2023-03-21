Bad Bunny Slapped With $40M Lawsuit Filed by Ex-GF Over Use of Her Voice Memo in Songs

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Music

The 'Un Verano Sin Ti' artist is sued by his ex lover Carliz De La Cruz Hernandez, who claims that her 'indistinguishable' contributions to his hits 'Pa Ti' and 'Dos Mil 16' have been used illegally.

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny is facing a serious legal problem. The "Un Verano Sin Ti" artist has been slapped with a $40 million lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend over the use of her voice memo in his two songs.

The Puerto Rican rap star's ex Carliz De La Cruz Hernandez claimed that her "indistinguishable" contributions to "Pa Ti" and "Dos Mil 16", where she memorably says, "Bad Bunny, baby," have been used without legal permission.

Per the Associated Press, which cited Puerto Rico's NotiCel, the recording has also been put to use in "promotions, worldwide concerts, television, radio and social and musical platforms."

Carliz's lawsuit, filed in March in a Puerto Rican court, declared, "Since then, thousands of people have commented directly on Carliz's social media networks, as well as every time she goes to a public place, about the 'Bad Bunny, baby.' This has caused, and currently causes, that Carliz feels worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed and anxious."

"Pa Ti" and "Dos Mil 16" are nearing 1 billion combined streams on YouTube and Spotify. Bad Bunny's manager Noah Kamil Assad Byrne and record label Rimas Entertainment were also listed in the suit.

Bad Bunny and Carliz dated in 2011 and ultimately called it quits in 2017. Carliz claimed the superstar's rep contacted her in May last year to offer $2,000 for the rights to her "Bad Bunny, baby" vocal. She, however, declined the offer.

Carliz then reportedly "spoke with someone at Rimas Entertainment who also offered to buy it, saying the recording would be used in the upcoming album, 'Un Verano Sin Ti'." No deal was reached, but "Dos Mil 16" made the LP, which landed the same month and just nabbed the Grammy for Best Musica Urbana Album in February.

The filing also explained that Carliz recorded the phrase in a friend's bathroom at Bad Bunny's request. It also alleged, per the AP, that early in their relationship and time together at the University of Puerto Rico, the musician "was constantly creating songs and rhythms and would seek opinions from Carliz, who also was in charge of scheduling his parties and handling invoices and contracts."

