Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

The 45-year-old sporting icon insists that his children are now his primary focus after deciding to hang his helmet for the second time, saying it's now time for him to watch his kids' games.

Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is focusing on his children after retiring from the NFL. The 45-year-old sporting icon announced his retirement earlier this year and Tom insists that his children are now his primary focus.

Tom, who has Vivian, ten, and Benjamin, 13, with Gisele Bundchen, as well as John, 15, with Bridget Moynahan, told PEOPLE at a recent event in Florida, "There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children. They have watched enough of their dad's games, and it's time for me to watch their games."

Tom, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his last season in the NFL, previously revealed that he really appreciated his kids' support on the sports field. He shared, "It was a great season, and having my kids watch was the best part about the whole thing. Man, your kids teach you so much. You get to learn through new experiences with them and they're the biggest blessing of my life."

Meanwhile, Tom and Gisele confirmed their split last year, when the celebrity duo both released statements on social media. Tom wrote on Instagram, "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

Gisele, 42, confessed that they had "grown apart." The model wrote in her statement, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

