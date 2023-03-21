 

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
The MTV personality gets emotional as she is granted custody of 13-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, after more than a decade of her mom being in charge of his care.

AceShowbiz - Jenelle Evans has something to celebrate about. The "Teen Mom 2" star got emotional as she was awarded custody of 13-year-old Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, after 13 years.

In an Instagram video shared on Sunday, March 19, Jenelle announced, "ITS OFFICIAL!" The MTV personality also revealed why her mom Barbara Evans, who had been Jace's legal guardian since he was an infant, decided to return custody.

"She's completely fine. She's like, 'I'm ready to have my freedom. I'm ready to go on a cruise.' And her and her friend have a cruise already planned," Jenelle explained while signing the papers.

The "Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom" author later got emotional. While sobbing in the car, she said, "It's done. It's done." She added in the caption, "Thanks everyone for the support! Words cant describe how happy i truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom."

Jace will now live with Jenelle and husband David Eason. They will be joined by Janelle and David's daughter Ensley (6) and Janelle's son Kaiser (8), whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Jenelle shared, "My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter." She further added, "Also, my mother agrees it's time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it's important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn 'boy things' and have 'men talk.' "

"She has seen the way David parents my children and she knows we're able to handle it," she continued. "We want to all get along for the sake of the children and like I said before, building back our relationship as mother and daughter. We have officially signed the papers on Thursday, March 16th at the courthouse, it's a done deal!"

