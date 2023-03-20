 

Cheryl Leaves Fans Disappointed After Pulling Out of '2:22 a Ghost Story' at Last Minute

Cheryl Leaves Fans Disappointed After Pulling Out of '2:22 a Ghost Story' at Last Minute
Instagram
Movie

The Girls Aloud singer, who portrays spooked wife Jenny in the creepy production, is replaced by actress Gemma Yates and the Lyric Theatre does not specify why the singer has pulled out.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cheryl devastated fans by pulling out of her West End performance in "2:22 A Ghost Story" on Mother's Day for a "pre-agreed" day off. After the website informed them on Sunday, March 19, "Please note that Cheryl will not be performing on Sunday 19th March," the audience who turned up to see the Girls Aloud singer portray spooked wife Jenny in the creepy production at the Lyric Theatre in London were left fuming.

Fans flooded social media with abuse against the singer for apparently pulling out with no notice. However, a spokesperson for Cheryl told Mail Online her absence was as a result of a "pre-agreed day off." Cheryl was replaced by actress Gemma Yates and the Lyric Theatre did not specify why the singer had pulled out.

  Editors' Pick

Fans also pointed out online after hearing the news Cheryl wouldn't be performing it may have been to spend time with her son Bear, who she had with ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne, and whose fifth birthday is on Wednesday. March 22. Cheryl's security for her theatre run is said to have been tightened in the wake of a stalker ordeal.

A source told The Sun, "There's at least one nutter who has been sending some pretty disgusting and disturbing messages. "She hasn't been shown them but they're included with the flowers people leave after performances.

"Cheryl has enough to think about on stage to a packed theatre each night without having to think about that too, but steps have been taken to ramp up security and put her mind at rest."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Preps Surprise 'Endless Summer Vacation Vol. 2' Filled With Break-Up Songs

Olivia Wilde Faces Backlash After Sharing Sexy Photos Wearing Barely-There Bikini
Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Many 'Hocus Pocus' Original Stars 'Weren't Invited' to Join Sequel
Movie

Many 'Hocus Pocus' Original Stars 'Weren't Invited' to Join Sequel

Samara Weaving Compares Her First Day on Set of 'Scream VI' to 'First Day of School'

Samara Weaving Compares Her First Day on Set of 'Scream VI' to 'First Day of School'

Willem Dafoe Keen to Return as Green Goblin in Another Marvel Film After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Willem Dafoe Keen to Return as Green Goblin in Another Marvel Film After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Willem Dafoe Relishes Playing Silent Role in New Film 'Inside'

Willem Dafoe Relishes Playing Silent Role in New Film 'Inside'

Cheryl Leaves Fans Disappointed After Pulling Out of '2:22 a Ghost Story' at Last Minute

Cheryl Leaves Fans Disappointed After Pulling Out of '2:22 a Ghost Story' at Last Minute

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappoints Despite No. 1 Box Office Debut

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappoints Despite No. 1 Box Office Debut

Viola Davis Inclined to Take 'Air' Role Because of Michael Jordan's Courageous Mom

Viola Davis Inclined to Take 'Air' Role Because of Michael Jordan's Courageous Mom

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Make Sure Their Future Reunion Has to Be Relatable

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Make Sure Their Future Reunion Has to Be Relatable

Nicolas Cage Dishes on the Secret to Perfecting His Dracula Voice for Movie 'Renfield'

Nicolas Cage Dishes on the Secret to Perfecting His Dracula Voice for Movie 'Renfield'