Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run NYC Half Marathon Together After She Finalized Divorce

The former 'Good Morning America' anchors brave the cold to pound the pavement in both Times Square and Central Park after the sparks bloomed during their marathon training last year.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are back to where their relationship began. The former "Good Morning America 3" anchors were spotted running the 2023 New York City Half Marathon together on Sunday, March 19.

It marks their first marathon run as a couple. The pair braved the cold during the 13.1 mile race, during which were seen pounding the pavement in both Times Square and Central Park.

However, unlike previous years, Amy and T.J.'s names were not flagged on a list of celebrity runners in advance. They appeared to be trying to go under the radar, with T.J. opting for an all-black ensemble consisting of a black jacket, shorts, leggings, a beanie and neon green sneakers.

As for Amy, she wore a slightly colorful outfit with bright blue leggings, a white puffer jacket, neon orange trainers, black gloves and a black beanie. She also donned stylish sunglasses.

The race comes one year after Amy boasted about getting T.J. into running before the annual half marathon last year. "I'm not sure we technically decided to run together," she told Page Six at the time. "I pretty much announced to everyone that T.J. was going to run the half-marathon with me, and then publicly pressured him to join ... and it worked!"

It was during their marathon training last year that their years-long friendship allegedly blossomed into a romantic one. Their relationship was exposed in November 2022, just weeks after they ran the New York City marathon together.

Since then, the couple has been spotted on multiple public outings together. On Friday, March 17, Amy looked gleeful as she stepped out with T.J. after quietly settling her divorce deal with her ex-husband Andrew Shue. The pair were beaming with joy, smiling from ear to ear, as Amy held onto her boyfriend's arm while walking outside of his Financial District apartment.

