Victoria Beckham Blessed to Be Mom as She Celebrates Mother's Day

The former Posh Spice has celebrated Mother's Day by taking to social media to share a sweet post about her family and how they make her smile every day.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Beckhams celebrated celebrity Mother's Day. On Sunday, March 19, Victoria Beckham, 48, posted her online message to have a dig at trolls who criticise her habit of not smiling in photos by saying her kids make her grin every day.

Alongside a snap of herself kissing her girl, the former Spice Girls member, who has children Brooklyn Beckham, 24, Romeo Beckham, 20, Cruz Beckham, 18, and Harper, 11, with her ex-footballer husband David Beckham, 47, posted, "I feel blessed every day to be a mummy."

"I love you all so so much. You make me smile, every day and prouder than you could ever know. @davidbeckham what can I say… You really are our everything. We have done such a good job, I'm so proud of us!! I love u!!"

Victoria said in 2015 about the reason she usually has a poker face in photos, "I'm smiling on the inside, but I feel like I have a responsibility to the fashion community."

David paid tribute to his wife Victoria, mother Sandra, and mother-in-law Jackie Adams with a slew of snaps of them and the kids he shares with his wife, with the message, "Today we celebrate our Mums (heart emoji) rowing up I couldn't have wished to have more support and more love in my life than my mums x."

"Then I meet a woman that not only is strong and driven but who is the most amazing mum to our children who inspires them, keeps them grounded and the most important thing showers them with love every single minute of every day x. Thank you for everything you do for me and our beautiful babies (heart emoji) (heart emoji) we love you (heart emoji)."

Meawhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared unseen family photos to mark Mother's Day, showing them spending time with their kids, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, which they captioned, "Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours."

And Sarah, Duchess of York, 63, posted beside a snap of her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, "I'm so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be. I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always and forever. #happymothersday."

Ferguson became a grandmother for the first time when Eugenie, 32, and husband Jack Brooksbank, who are expecting their second baby this summer, welcomed two-year-old son August Philip. Beatrice, 34, and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, meanwhile, welcomed their first child, Sienna Elizabeth, now 18 months, in 2021.

