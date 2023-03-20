 

Victoria Beckham Blessed to Be Mom as She Celebrates Mother's Day

Victoria Beckham Blessed to Be Mom as She Celebrates Mother's Day
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Posh Spice has celebrated Mother's Day by taking to social media to share a sweet post about her family and how they make her smile every day.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Beckhams celebrated celebrity Mother's Day. On Sunday, March 19, Victoria Beckham, 48, posted her online message to have a dig at trolls who criticise her habit of not smiling in photos by saying her kids make her grin every day.

Alongside a snap of herself kissing her girl, the former Spice Girls member, who has children Brooklyn Beckham, 24, Romeo Beckham, 20, Cruz Beckham, 18, and Harper, 11, with her ex-footballer husband David Beckham, 47, posted, "I feel blessed every day to be a mummy."

"I love you all so so much. You make me smile, every day and prouder than you could ever know. @davidbeckham what can I say… You really are our everything. We have done such a good job, I'm so proud of us!! I love u!!"

Victoria said in 2015 about the reason she usually has a poker face in photos, "I'm smiling on the inside, but I feel like I have a responsibility to the fashion community."

David paid tribute to his wife Victoria, mother Sandra, and mother-in-law Jackie Adams with a slew of snaps of them and the kids he shares with his wife, with the message, "Today we celebrate our Mums (heart emoji) rowing up I couldn't have wished to have more support and more love in my life than my mums x."

  Editors' Pick

"Then I meet a woman that not only is strong and driven but who is the most amazing mum to our children who inspires them, keeps them grounded and the most important thing showers them with love every single minute of every day x. Thank you for everything you do for me and our beautiful babies (heart emoji) (heart emoji) we love you (heart emoji)."

Meawhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared unseen family photos to mark Mother's Day, showing them spending time with their kids, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, which they captioned, "Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours."

And Sarah, Duchess of York, 63, posted beside a snap of her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, "I'm so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be. I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always and forever. #happymothersday."

Ferguson became a grandmother for the first time when Eugenie, 32, and husband Jack Brooksbank, who are expecting their second baby this summer, welcomed two-year-old son August Philip. Beatrice, 34, and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, meanwhile, welcomed their first child, Sienna Elizabeth, now 18 months, in 2021.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Says She Had 'Painful' Seizure While Filming Music Video

Drake Leaves Fans Upset After Cutting His Set Short at Lollapalooza Argentina

Related Posts
Find Out Victoria Beckham's Key Role in Marc Anthony's Wedding to Nadia Ferreira

Find Out Victoria Beckham's Key Role in Marc Anthony's Wedding to Nadia Ferreira

Victoria Beckham Suffers Losses of $80 Million With Fashion and Beauty House

Victoria Beckham Suffers Losses of $80 Million With Fashion and Beauty House

Victoria Beckham Celebrates Nicola Peltz's Birthday With Rare Smiling Pic

Victoria Beckham Celebrates Nicola Peltz's Birthday With Rare Smiling Pic

Victoria Beckham Leads Celebs Tribute to Vivienne Westwood After Fashion Designer's Death at 81

Victoria Beckham Leads Celebs Tribute to Vivienne Westwood After Fashion Designer's Death at 81

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit
Celebrity

Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'