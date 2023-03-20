Drake Leaves Fans Upset After Cutting His Set Short at Lollapalooza Argentina

Instagram Music

It remains unclear why the 'Certified Lover Boy' artist unexpectedly ended' his set early, but he also leaves ans pissed off by canceling the live broadcast of his performance.

AceShowbiz - Drake has angered his fans once again. The "Certified Lover Boy" artist reportedly cut his set short at the Lollapalooza Argentina and people were clearly disappointed by his decision.

It remains unclear why the Canadian star "unexpectedly ended" his set early. He also made fans pissed off by canceling the live broadcast of his performance.

Calling out the Grammy winner, one Twitter user argued, "wow drake's lollapalooza Argentina performance was complete trashhhhhhh. ended the set 30 min early, cut the livestream 5 mins before the show." Another tweeted, "Holy f**k this dude."

"@Drake You come to Argentina to become a star, by prohibiting the show from being broadcast live, s**tty garbage," a third fumed. "Get out of our country broken face #LOLArgentina #Lollapalooza.

One Instagram user also voiced their disappointment in the comment section of Lollapalooza Argentina's Instagram posts. "Started 10 minutes late, cut 30 minutes early, sang 30 seconds of each song, out of control just said the word literal 'control,' " the person detailed. "sound went off, screens stayed on black for minutes - a disaster."

Just days prior, Drake caused an uproar after announcing his joint tour with 21 Savage. Fans were baffled by the pricey ticket prices. Those who had early access to the tickets were not happy to find out that there were no tickets for less than $100.

Standard general admission tickets for nosebleed seats, which are the worst section, start at $137 and go up to $495+ as you get closer to the stage. Some others claimed that the ticket prices go as high as for $1,000.

"Drake concert tickets are 1k??? he better chris brown me on dat stage," one fan tweeted, referring to CB giving a lap dance to audiences at his European concerts. Another exclaimed, "Drake concert tickets 1k for a seat??? He better sit in my lap and sing in my ears."

