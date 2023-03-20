 

Paris Hilton Thinks Her Childhood Would Have Been Different If Her ADD Diagnosis Had Come Early

Paris Hilton Thinks Her Childhood Would Have Been Different If Her ADD Diagnosis Had Come Early
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Paris in Love' star believes she wouldn't be sent away to school for troubled youths had she been diagnosed with attention deficit disorder when she was a teen.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton is horrified to discover children are still sent to schools for troubled youths. The hotel heiress, 42, has been open about the abuse she suffered at the institutions when she was sent to them after her family feared she was falling into wild ways in her new autobiography "Paris: The Memoir".

In an interview to promote the book, she told The Guardian she believes she wouldn't have been "sent away" to the school if her attention deficit disorder had been diagnosed in her early teens. "We're so creative, we're constantly thinking, our minds move as fast as a race car. My childhood would have been very different if I'd been diagnosed, I definitely wouldn't have been sent away," she said about those with ADD.

At one of the specialist schools where Paris was sent, she endured "raps" sessions in which kids would verbally abuse one another before being told to cuddle. And at the institution where she was sent in Utha, it was regulation for children to get invasive cervical exams as punishment, as well solitary confinement in the nude and to be whipped, sedated and beaten.

  Editors' Pick

Paris said, "What's horrifying is the fact that it's still happening today. It's a multibillion-dollar industry with hundreds of thousands of kids being sent to those places every year. It's heartbreaking to me that people could treat children like this."

"Now, hearing about so many things, the deaths that have happened, it's just heartbreaking, so, even though it's hard for me to talk about, I think it's so important for people to understand what's happening behind closed doors."

Paris, whose son Phoenix who she has with husband Carter Reum, 42, was born via surrogacy in January, added about the institutions, "They brainwash the kids and they also do that to the parents. They say, 'Your daughter is a liar, she's just manipulating you.' The moment I got out of there, it was the happiest day in my life. I was so grateful."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nick Carter Claims He Has Witnesses to Disprove Sexual Assault Allegations

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Says She Had 'Painful' Seizure While Filming Music Video
Related Posts
Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles

Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles

Paris Hilton Claims Teenage Trauma and Sex Abuse Robbed Her of Childhood

Paris Hilton Claims Teenage Trauma and Sex Abuse Robbed Her of Childhood

Paris Hilton 'Hurt' by False Assumptions About Her

Paris Hilton 'Hurt' by False Assumptions About Her

Paris Hilton Says People Don't Know How to have Fun Anymore as She Looks Back at Her Wilder Days

Paris Hilton Says People Don't Know How to have Fun Anymore as She Looks Back at Her Wilder Days

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit
Celebrity

Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'