Saweetie Sets Record Straight on Why She Unlikes a Tweet Shading Lil Nas X

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Best Friend' raptress offers a clarification after she liked a video on Twitter that sees the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' hitmaker performing at Lollapalooza.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Saweetie lets everyone know that she didn't intend to shade Lil Nas X. Having landed in hot water for liking a tweet that dissed the "Industry Baby" hitmaker, the "Best Friend" femcee decided to offer a clarification.

It all started after a video of Nas X's performance at Lollapalooza made its way online. During his set, in which he teased an unreleased song featuring Saucy Santana, the 23-year-old wore a blue skirt, boots and necklace.

Not feeling Nas X's performance and outfit, one Twitter user wrote, "I feel like he's not really gay or not really that feminine. It's so forced." Saweetie then liked the post.

After making media headlines, the ex-girlfriend of Quavo unliked the post and clarified that she didn't understand its context. "he was lookin fine af that's why I liked the video I didn't see the shadiness .... *unlikes*," so she penned.

Nas X hasn't responded to Saweetie's tweet. He, however, has fired back at the online troll by writing, "oh no guys it's the estrogen expert."

You can share this post!