 

Toni Collette Looks Beaming in First Sighting Since Shocking Divorce From Dave Galafassi

Toni Collette Looks Beaming in First Sighting Since Shocking Divorce From Dave Galafassi
Cover Images/KYLE ROVER
Celebrity

Last month, the 'Pieces of Her' actress let out a divorce announcement only a few days after her husband of 20 years was pictured kissing another woman at a beach.

  • Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Toni Collette is looking good and pretty. The "Pieces of Her" actress was seen all smiles in first public sighting since her shocking divorce from David Galafassi, her husband of 20 years.

On Wednesday, January 18, the 50-year-old Australian star attended Elton John's show in Sydney on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour". The actress sported a huge grin as she posed alongside a fan at the gig at Allianz Stadium.

Toni also shared a series of pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram page. In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you @eltonjohn Tonight was incredible. I didn't take many photos because I just wanted to absorb it all. It was EPIC - joyous and moving. You are a legend and I love you."

The outing came after Toni announced that she and Dave are heading to divorce. In a joint statement posted on her Instagram account, the "Hereditary" actress noted that the decision to legally end their 20-year marriage came "after a substantial period of separation."

  Editors' Pick

The former couple also explained that their kids, 14-year-old daughter Sage Florence and 11-year-old son Arlo Robert, are "of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape."

The divorce announcement came only a couple of days after Dave was pictured kissing another woman, "integrative chiropractor" Shannon Egan, at Manly Beach. After Toni told the world that they're calling it quits, the drummer was seen out with Shannon without his wedding ring.

Since going public with the split, Toni made use of her social media account to share some uplifting quotes. On December 29, 2022, she posted a photo of a piece of paper stuck to a "random window." The paper read, "YOU R BEAUTIFUL." In a note accompanying the image, she wrote, "Bondi. Random window. Aw, c'mon! [black heart emoji]."

A few hours early, Toni shared a photo of her uplifting doormat which read, "More Joy." In a note accompanying the post, she penned, "Reluctant to wipe my feet on this! MORE JOY‼️" adding a folded hands emoji, a pink heart emoji and a sparkle emoji.

She also posted a poem about letting go. "Whatever happens, you are free to go. Free to peel off what's left of this story and choose another. It is not too late. It is definitely worth the trouble," read the text. "Remember the story of the lion lost without his courage. Too scared, full of fury, the great wizard standing in the emerald tower, knowing the lion was already brave."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Lock Lips on Romantic Universal Studios Date

Vanessa Hudgens Weighs In on Ex Austin Butler Still Speaking in Elvis Presley Accent
Related Posts
Toni Collette Posts Uplifting Quotes Following Shocking Divorce From Dave Galafassi

Toni Collette Posts Uplifting Quotes Following Shocking Divorce From Dave Galafassi

Toni Collette Posts Poem About Letting Go After Pics of Husband Kissing Another Woman Emerged

Toni Collette Posts Poem About Letting Go After Pics of Husband Kissing Another Woman Emerged

Toni Collette Hints She's Seeking 'Answer' After Estranged Husband Was Caught Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette Hints She's Seeking 'Answer' After Estranged Husband Was Caught Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette's Estranged Husband Spotted Picking Up New Lover Two Days After Divorce Announcement

Toni Collette's Estranged Husband Spotted Picking Up New Lover Two Days After Divorce Announcement

Latest News
50 Cent Hailed 'True Inspiration' by Flo Rida After the Latter Wins $82M in Lawsuit Against Celcius
  • Jan 20, 2023

50 Cent Hailed 'True Inspiration' by Flo Rida After the Latter Wins $82M in Lawsuit Against Celcius

Drake Brags About Privilege of Having Access to 'Clean' Private Bathrooms in Bizarre Post
  • Jan 20, 2023

Drake Brags About Privilege of Having Access to 'Clean' Private Bathrooms in Bizarre Post

Vanessa Hudgens Weighs In on Ex Austin Butler Still Speaking in Elvis Presley Accent
  • Jan 20, 2023

Vanessa Hudgens Weighs In on Ex Austin Butler Still Speaking in Elvis Presley Accent

Toni Collette Looks Beaming in First Sighting Since Shocking Divorce From Dave Galafassi
  • Jan 20, 2023

Toni Collette Looks Beaming in First Sighting Since Shocking Divorce From Dave Galafassi

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Lock Lips on Romantic Universal Studios Date
  • Jan 20, 2023

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Lock Lips on Romantic Universal Studios Date

Selena Gomez Declares She's Single Amid Drew Taggart Dating Rumors
  • Jan 20, 2023

Selena Gomez Declares She's Single Amid Drew Taggart Dating Rumors

Most Read
Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops
Celebrity

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Boosie Trolled After His Daughter Comes Out as Gay

Boosie Trolled After His Daughter Comes Out as Gay

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing in Deadly Mt. Baldy

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing in Deadly Mt. Baldy

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

Marvin Gaye III's Wife Seeks Restraining Order Against Him After Alleged Domestic Violence

Marvin Gaye III's Wife Seeks Restraining Order Against Him After Alleged Domestic Violence

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday

Shawn Mendes Looks Beaming After He and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Were Seen Together Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes Looks Beaming After He and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Were Seen Together Amid Dating Rumors

Joey King's Fans Go Wild Amid Rumors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, Cheated on Wife Sam, 55, With Her

Joey King's Fans Go Wild Amid Rumors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, Cheated on Wife Sam, 55, With Her