Toni Collette Looks Beaming in First Sighting Since Shocking Divorce From Dave Galafassi

Cover Images/KYLE ROVER Celebrity

Last month, the 'Pieces of Her' actress let out a divorce announcement only a few days after her husband of 20 years was pictured kissing another woman at a beach.

Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Toni Collette is looking good and pretty. The "Pieces of Her" actress was seen all smiles in first public sighting since her shocking divorce from David Galafassi, her husband of 20 years.

On Wednesday, January 18, the 50-year-old Australian star attended Elton John's show in Sydney on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour". The actress sported a huge grin as she posed alongside a fan at the gig at Allianz Stadium.

Toni also shared a series of pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram page. In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you @eltonjohn Tonight was incredible. I didn't take many photos because I just wanted to absorb it all. It was EPIC - joyous and moving. You are a legend and I love you."

The outing came after Toni announced that she and Dave are heading to divorce. In a joint statement posted on her Instagram account, the "Hereditary" actress noted that the decision to legally end their 20-year marriage came "after a substantial period of separation."

The former couple also explained that their kids, 14-year-old daughter Sage Florence and 11-year-old son Arlo Robert, are "of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape."

The divorce announcement came only a couple of days after Dave was pictured kissing another woman, "integrative chiropractor" Shannon Egan, at Manly Beach. After Toni told the world that they're calling it quits, the drummer was seen out with Shannon without his wedding ring.

Since going public with the split, Toni made use of her social media account to share some uplifting quotes. On December 29, 2022, she posted a photo of a piece of paper stuck to a "random window." The paper read, "YOU R BEAUTIFUL." In a note accompanying the image, she wrote, "Bondi. Random window. Aw, c'mon! [black heart emoji]."

A few hours early, Toni shared a photo of her uplifting doormat which read, "More Joy." In a note accompanying the post, she penned, "Reluctant to wipe my feet on this! MORE JOY‼️" adding a folded hands emoji, a pink heart emoji and a sparkle emoji.

She also posted a poem about letting go. "Whatever happens, you are free to go. Free to peel off what's left of this story and choose another. It is not too late. It is definitely worth the trouble," read the text. "Remember the story of the lion lost without his courage. Too scared, full of fury, the great wizard standing in the emerald tower, knowing the lion was already brave."

You can share this post!