Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Lock Lips on Romantic Universal Studios Date

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

Following their numerous rendezvous, the 'Saturday Night Live' alum takes his 'bodies, bodies, bodies' co-star on a romantic date to Universal Studios Hollywood.

Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders further make it hard to believe that they are just platonic friends. The pair were seen packing on PDA during a theme park date on Thursday, January 19, as the "Saturday Night Live" alum took his "bodies, bodies, bodies" co-star to Universal Studios Hollywood.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the rumored couple was seen exchanging sweet kisses while they were on an escalator. The pair were smiling at each other with them whispering things to each other.

As the two stars walked around the theme park, Chase could be seen looking lovingly staring at Pete. The two were also holding hands while riding Revenge of the Mummy.

During the rainy outing, the lovebirds tried to go low-key. He was wearing a navy blue raincoat atop a sea foam green hoodie, which he paired with bright orange pants, sunglasses and a baseball cap. The actress also opted for a casual look with an all-yellow ensemble that included patterned bottoms and some type of windbreaker.

The new theme park date arrived after they further fueled their romance rumors with another outing. They were snapped getting into a luxury black SUV which was parked on an off-the-radar side street on Friday, January 13.

For the outing, Pete kept it casual in a puffy coat and jeans. Meanwhile, Chase, who previously dated Charles Melton, opted for animal-printed pants, black boots, a black jacket and a black-and-white scarf featuring fringe at its edges.

Prior to that, they were seen getting cozy while waiting for takeout on January 9 at Baba's Perogies in Brooklyn. They were snapped laughing at something they were watching on Pete's phone. The pair looked intimate with Chase wrapping her arm around the comedian's shoulders and pressing her cheek against his. Additionally, eyewitness at the restaurant alleged that the pair even exchanged a couple of sweet kisses.

Neither of Pete and Chase has confirmed their romance despite their numerous rendezvous. Pete's representative, meanwhile, insisted that "Chase and Pete are great friends." The rep additionally noted that the pair hung out all the time and they are not an item.

You can share this post!