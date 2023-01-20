 

Shakira Erecting Wall in Barcelona Property to Separate Her From Gerard Pique's Family

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker sparks speculation that she is building a barrier between her house and that of her neighbor who happens to be her ex's mother.

  • Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shakira is allegedly building a wall to separate her from Gerard Pique's family. The 45-year-old singer is reported to have had a cement mixer delivered to her property in Barcelona, prompting speculation she is constructing a barrier between her house and that of her former partner's mother's nearby home.

The report arrives after it was revealed Shakira - who announced her split from Gerard last June after 11 years together - had put a lifesize witch doll on her balcony, which overlooks Montserrat Bernabeu's abode on the same street.

According to Spanish show "Mas Vale Tarde", Montserrat asked one of the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker's staff to turn the witch doll around so it would not face her home, which is on the same street.

Shakira has also been accused of playing her music so loudly Gerard's family can hear it, and reports this week claimed she became convinced the former soccer star was cheating on her with his now-girlfriend Clara Chia, 23, after she found jam in the fridge he doesn't eat.

The Colombian singer's new song "Shakira, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53" has been interpreted as a diss to her former partner, with whom she has sons Milan, nine, and seven-year-old Sasha.

She sings in the tune, "I'm worth two 22's.You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio." In another section she sings, "You left me the mother-in-law as a neighbour. With the press at my door and a debt with the treasury."

Gerard has already addressed the track's lyrics with a new accessory of his own. During a King's League livestream, he showed off a new watch and revealed the 7-a-side league - of which he is president - have a new sponsor.

He said, "We reached a sponsorship agreement with Casio, the King's League struck a deal with Casio.... This watch will last a lifetime." He then handed out the timepieces to the other people on set.

