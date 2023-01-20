Kristin Chenoweth Wishes She Sued Over Near-Fatal Accident on Set of 'The Good Wife'

Instagram TV

The 'Wicked' actress regrets not taking legal action after she was left with long-standing injuries and almost killed when a lighting equipment hit her on the set of the legal TV show.

Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kristin Chenoweth expresses remorse for not suing over the injuries she sustained on "The Good Wife". Joining the legal drama in 2012, the 54-year-old actress was "practically killed" when a piece of lighting equipment struck her in the face and explained that "fear and anxiety" stopped her from taking legal action over the incident.

"I didn't [sue] out of fear and anxiety, so don't ever let fear rule your life. I have long-standing injuries from that. I wished I had listened to my dad, who said, 'You're gonna wanna do this.' And we're not the suing family, but when you're practically killed…," she said.

"I heard, like, a flagpole sound. I literally heard, 'We're losing the light.' I heard, 'Action.' And I woke up at Bellevue [Hospital]. It hit me in the face and it threw me into a curb. Seven-inch skull fracture, hairline [fracture], and teeth and ribs."

The former "Wicked" star - who quit "The Good Wife" immediately after the ordeal and ultimately appeared as journalist Peggy Byrne in just two episodes of the fourth season - went on to add that she later found out that her hair extensions "saved [her] life" as she jokingly urged fans to have fake hair pieces fitted for themselves for the sake of their own health.

Speaking on "Watch What Happens Live", she told host Andy Cohen, "My hair extensions, you know, made the hairline fracture go together. My doctor said, 'What are these metal things?' And I said, 'They're hair extensions.' And he said, 'They saved your life!' So, anyone who wants to get hair extensions should, for your health!"

