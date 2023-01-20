 

Vin Diesel Won't Join 'Avatar' Sequels Despite Previous Set Visit

Vin Diesel Won't Join 'Avatar' Sequels Despite Previous Set Visit
Producer Jon Landau sets the record straight on speculation that the 'Fast and Furious' actor will appear in future 'Avatar' movies after the star made a visit to the set in 2019.

AceShowbiz - Vin Diesel won't join the "Avatar" films. Despite visiting the set in 2019 and later that year claiming he was "doing 'Avatar'," the 55-year-old actor isn't in the sequels. "Vin was a fan. He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context," producer Jon Landau told Empire magazine.

In April 2019, Diesel teased that he had joined the franchise when he shared a video of himself on set alongside director James Cameron. Speaking in the clip, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star said, "It's long overdue, there is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with and learn from, and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait."

The "Titanic" director then quipped, "We're actually gonna give him the flashy thing from 'Men In Black' when he leaves here so he has no memory whatsoever of what he's seen." The "Fast and Furious" star captioned the video, "And the journey continues... #Blessed #Grateful #Avatar."

Later that year, Diesel insisted he was part of "Avatar" and one of the reasons was his friendship with Zoe Saldana, who portrays the lead role of Neytiri. He said at the time, "Probably my favourite in the whole cast [and] the closest in my family is Zoe Saldana. Hence 'Avatar'. Hence why I'm doing 'Avatar', or one of the reasons."

Saldana and Sam Worthington reprised their roles as Neytiri and Jake Sully for the second film in the franchise, "Avatar: The Way of Water", which dropped in December.

