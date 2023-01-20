 

Dua Lipa and Penelope Cruz Among Co-Chairs for 2023 MET Gala

Dua Lipa and Penelope Cruz Among Co-Chairs for 2023 MET Gala
ABC/Vogue
Celebrity

The 'Levitating' hitmaker and the 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' actress will join Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Anna Wintour to help assist the biggest event in fashion this year.

  • Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa has been given the honour of co-chairing this year's Met Gala. The 27-year-old pop star is confirmed to be among the famous faces who will help put together the glitzy event in New York City in May - joining actresses Penelope Cruz and Michaela Coel and tennis player Roger Federer on the panel alongside famed Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

"Excited to announce that I am one of the #MetGala 2023 Co-Chairs alongside Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour. See you for the First Monday in May #CostumeInstitute Benefit," Dua announced the news in a post on her Instagram page which read.

The 2023 event will be honouring fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld - who died in 2019 - and supports the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It will be held on May 1 and will feature an exhibition titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" which honours the work of the late designer.

  Editors' Pick

Dua's post added, "The 2023 Met Gala celebrates the opening of 'Karl Lagerfeld, A Line of Beauty' and provides The Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements. #ALineOfBeauty opens to the public on May 5."

The exhibition will trace Lagerfeld's fashion career throughout the decades and feature many of his design pieces as his sketches.

Last year's Met Gala was given the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion' and was co-chaired by Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda while the 2021 event was titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and boasted actor Timothee Chalamet and pop star Billie Eilish among those on the panel.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Vin Diesel Won't Join 'Avatar' Sequels Despite Previous Set Visit

Alec Baldwin Confirmed He Will Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Fatal Shooting
Related Posts
Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company

Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Earning More Than $10 Million Over Last Year

Dua Lipa Earning More Than $10 Million Over Last Year

Dua Lipa and Suki Waterhouse Help Fainted Fan During Rosalia's London Show

Dua Lipa and Suki Waterhouse Help Fainted Fan During Rosalia's London Show

Latest News
Fans Convinced Kim Kardashian and Family Will 'Blackball' Cardi B After Plastic Surgery Secrets Leak
  • Jan 20, 2023

Fans Convinced Kim Kardashian and Family Will 'Blackball' Cardi B After Plastic Surgery Secrets Leak

'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin's 'Dead' Husband Was Found Alive, But People Only Noticed It a Year
  • Jan 20, 2023

'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin's 'Dead' Husband Was Found Alive, But People Only Noticed It a Year

Alec Baldwin Confirmed He Will Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Fatal Shooting
  • Jan 20, 2023

Alec Baldwin Confirmed He Will Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Fatal Shooting

Dua Lipa and Penelope Cruz Among Co-Chairs for 2023 MET Gala
  • Jan 20, 2023

Dua Lipa and Penelope Cruz Among Co-Chairs for 2023 MET Gala

Vin Diesel Won't Join 'Avatar' Sequels Despite Previous Set Visit
  • Jan 20, 2023

Vin Diesel Won't Join 'Avatar' Sequels Despite Previous Set Visit

Sarah Michelle Gellar Kicks Out 'Wolf Pack' Crew Member for Offering Her Co-Star Back Rubs
  • Jan 19, 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar Kicks Out 'Wolf Pack' Crew Member for Offering Her Co-Star Back Rubs

Most Read
Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat
Celebrity

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Supposed to Be in Three-Way Kiss With Madonna and Britney at 2003 VMAs

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Supposed to Be in Three-Way Kiss With Madonna and Britney at 2003 VMAs

Gisele Bundchen Spotted With Joaquim Valente Again in Costa Rica Months After Vacationing Together

Gisele Bundchen Spotted With Joaquim Valente Again in Costa Rica Months After Vacationing Together

Iggy Azalea Laughs Off Reports About Her Whopping OnlyFans Earnings But Refuses to Reveal

Iggy Azalea Laughs Off Reports About Her Whopping OnlyFans Earnings But Refuses to Reveal