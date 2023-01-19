 

Sarah Michelle Gellar Kicks Out 'Wolf Pack' Crew Member for Offering Her Co-Star Back Rubs

Sarah Michelle Gellar Kicks Out 'Wolf Pack' Crew Member for Offering Her Co-Star Back Rubs
Paramount Plus
TV

The actress who stars in and executive produces the supernatural drama series has given a crew member on her show the boot for making her co-star uncomfortable with back rub offer.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sarah Michelle Gellar got a crew member sacked from "Wolf Pack" after they offered back rubs to a member of the cast. Also serving as an executive producer on the new show, the 45-year-old actress is determined that her younger co-stars feel safe at work because of her own negative experiences when working on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", which she has previously branded "toxic."

"I hope that I've set up an infrastructure, a safety net for these actors that I didn't have. My generation just didn't have that," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, Sarah gave the young stars of the Paramount+ show her phone number along with a "promise to discreetly handle any concerns," and she then explained how she made sure a crew member was "gone" as soon as she found out they had made an unnamed cast member feel "uncomfortable" with a back rub offer.

Sarah - who has Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - also spoke of her frustration at being overlooked in her producing duties in favour of a male co-star, who didn't have a behind-the-scenes job, and her pride in standing her ground to push for new processes.

  Editors' Pick

She said, "There was an issue at work the other day where they kept forgetting to send things for my approval but remembered to send them to a male actor who's not a producer. 'Oh, just old processes,' they said, 'Sorry.' OK, then let's make a new process."

"The old me would have backed down. But if you look how long I've been working, I've earned the right to stand where I am. I won't make any more excuses for that."

Despite claims of abusive and toxic behaviour on the set of "Buffy" from showrunner Joss Whedon, the actress - who played the title role from 1997 to 2003 - has largely avoided talking about the allegations made by some of her co-stars, except for once referring to an "extremely toxic male set" and she insisted she will never give her "full story."

She said, "I've come to a good place with it, where it's easier to talk about. I'll never tell my full story because I don't get anything out of it. I've said all I'm going to say because nobody wins. Everybody loses."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up on Her Struggle With PTSD Before Ben Affleck Wedding

Vin Diesel Won't Join 'Avatar' Sequels Despite Previous Set Visit
Related Posts
Sarah Michelle Gellar Returning to TV After Nearly a Decade With Role on 'Wolf Pack'

Sarah Michelle Gellar Returning to TV After Nearly a Decade With Role on 'Wolf Pack'

Latest News
Fans Convinced Kim Kardashian and Family Will 'Blackball' Cardi B After Plastic Surgery Secrets Leak
  • Jan 20, 2023

Fans Convinced Kim Kardashian and Family Will 'Blackball' Cardi B After Plastic Surgery Secrets Leak

'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin's 'Dead' Husband Was Found Alive, But People Only Noticed It a Year
  • Jan 20, 2023

'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin's 'Dead' Husband Was Found Alive, But People Only Noticed It a Year

Alec Baldwin Confirmed He Will Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Fatal Shooting
  • Jan 20, 2023

Alec Baldwin Confirmed He Will Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Fatal Shooting

Dua Lipa and Penelope Cruz Among Co-Chairs for 2023 MET Gala
  • Jan 20, 2023

Dua Lipa and Penelope Cruz Among Co-Chairs for 2023 MET Gala

Vin Diesel Won't Join 'Avatar' Sequels Despite Previous Set Visit
  • Jan 20, 2023

Vin Diesel Won't Join 'Avatar' Sequels Despite Previous Set Visit

Sarah Michelle Gellar Kicks Out 'Wolf Pack' Crew Member for Offering Her Co-Star Back Rubs
  • Jan 19, 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar Kicks Out 'Wolf Pack' Crew Member for Offering Her Co-Star Back Rubs

Most Read
Kyle Richards Would Love to Have Chrissy Teigen Replace Lisa Rinna on 'RHOBH'
TV

Kyle Richards Would Love to Have Chrissy Teigen Replace Lisa Rinna on 'RHOBH'

Ken Bruce Ditches BBC After 45 Years

Ken Bruce Ditches BBC After 45 Years

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Gets Emotional While Revealing How She Almost Died

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Gets Emotional While Revealing How She Almost Died

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Heckler Shouting 'Old Broad' at Her on Air

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Heckler Shouting 'Old Broad' at Her on Air

Demi Lovato, Anitta, 'Nope' and 'bodies, bodies, bodies' Among 2023 GLAAD Media Awards Nominations

Demi Lovato, Anitta, 'Nope' and 'bodies, bodies, bodies' Among 2023 GLAAD Media Awards Nominations

'MAFS' Fans Slam Show's Experts After Noticing Red Flags on Will Airris

'MAFS' Fans Slam Show's Experts After Noticing Red Flags on Will Airris

Amanda Bynes 'Excited' for 'All That' Reunion at 90s Con

Amanda Bynes 'Excited' for 'All That' Reunion at 90s Con

Sarah Michelle Gellar Kicks Out 'Wolf Pack' Crew Member for Offering Her Co-Star Back Rubs

Sarah Michelle Gellar Kicks Out 'Wolf Pack' Crew Member for Offering Her Co-Star Back Rubs