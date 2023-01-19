 

Britney Spears Regrets New Tattoo She Got in Hawaii: 'It Really Really Sucks!'

Britney Spears Regrets New Tattoo She Got in Hawaii: 'It Really Really Sucks!'
Instagram
Celebrity

Britney has had a heart inked on her arm while she was vacationing in Hawaii recently but she soon regrets her new body art and plans to get it upgraded by another artist.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears got a new tattoo after going under the needle on a trip to Hawaii. The 41-year-old pop star had a heart emblazoned inked on her arm while she was in Maui earlier this month, but Britney has confessed she regrets her new body art and has vowed not to show it off until she is able to have it improved by another tattoo artist.

In a video posted on Instagram, she shared news of her new inking by showing her having the design inked on her arm by a tattoo artist in her hotel room. Donning a yellow shirt and white shorts, the singer was seen dancing around the room exclaiming "Tattoo time!" before she was then seen grimacing as the design was inked on her skin.

Britney captioned the footage, "Tattoo in Maui 3 days ago." She went on to add that she wasn't happy with the heart and won't show it off to fans until she goes under the needle again to have it fixed. The "Toxic" star added, "Can't show it because it sucks!!! Like really really sucks!!! Sh**!!! Psss … I have to fix it!!!"

  Editors' Pick

It comes just days after Britney was accused of having a meltdown at a restaurant in Los Angeles, which her husband Sam Asghari later put down to "frustration" as they were swarmed by fans wanting to take pictures.

After the incident, Sam told a photographer, "People get a little too excited to see my wife so everybody is filming, doing their thing ... But you know how it is, fame comes with the territory and I went to get the car to get the hell out of there, and people just thought I'd left, but that didn't happen. So it is what it is man ... " He added of Britney's reaction, "She felt frustrated and disrespected."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chelsea Handler Refuses to Date 'Entrepreneurs', Defends Decision Not to Have Kids
Related Posts
Britney Spears Shares Throwback Pics With Ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears Shares Throwback Pics With Ex Justin Timberlake

Sam Asghari Blames Disrespectful Diner for Britney Spears' Alleged Restaurant Meltdown

Sam Asghari Blames Disrespectful Diner for Britney Spears' Alleged Restaurant Meltdown

Britney Spears Flips the Bird After Alleged Meltdown at Restaurant

Britney Spears Flips the Bird After Alleged Meltdown at Restaurant

Britney Spears Allegedly Acting 'Manic' at Restaurant, Sam Asghari Storming Off Without Her

Britney Spears Allegedly Acting 'Manic' at Restaurant, Sam Asghari Storming Off Without Her

Latest News
Britney Spears Regrets New Tattoo She Got in Hawaii: 'It Really Really Sucks!'
  • Jan 19, 2023

Britney Spears Regrets New Tattoo She Got in Hawaii: 'It Really Really Sucks!'

Chelsea Handler Refuses to Date 'Entrepreneurs', Defends Decision Not to Have Kids
  • Jan 19, 2023

Chelsea Handler Refuses to Date 'Entrepreneurs', Defends Decision Not to Have Kids

Raptress Slimeno Addresses Female Fan Touching Her Inappropriately
  • Jan 19, 2023

Raptress Slimeno Addresses Female Fan Touching Her Inappropriately

'All Quiet on the Western Front' Breaks Record With 14 Nominations at 2023 BAFTA Film Awards
  • Jan 19, 2023

'All Quiet on the Western Front' Breaks Record With 14 Nominations at 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Cops Called After Kevin Nash Made Disturbing Comments About Suicidal Thoughts
  • Jan 19, 2023

Cops Called After Kevin Nash Made Disturbing Comments About Suicidal Thoughts

50 Cent and Dr. Dre Praised by The Game on Debut Album Anniversary Despite Past Super Bowl Snub
  • Jan 19, 2023

50 Cent and Dr. Dre Praised by The Game on Debut Album Anniversary Despite Past Super Bowl Snub

Most Read
Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris
Celebrity

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Jeremy Renner's Chest Needs to Be Reconstructed in Surgery After Near-Fatal Snowplough Accident

Jeremy Renner's Chest Needs to Be Reconstructed in Surgery After Near-Fatal Snowplough Accident

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Supposed to Be in Three-Way Kiss With Madonna and Britney at 2003 VMAs

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Supposed to Be in Three-Way Kiss With Madonna and Britney at 2003 VMAs