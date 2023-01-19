Britney Spears Regrets New Tattoo She Got in Hawaii: 'It Really Really Sucks!'

Instagram Celebrity

Britney has had a heart inked on her arm while she was vacationing in Hawaii recently but she soon regrets her new body art and plans to get it upgraded by another artist.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears got a new tattoo after going under the needle on a trip to Hawaii. The 41-year-old pop star had a heart emblazoned inked on her arm while she was in Maui earlier this month, but Britney has confessed she regrets her new body art and has vowed not to show it off until she is able to have it improved by another tattoo artist.

In a video posted on Instagram, she shared news of her new inking by showing her having the design inked on her arm by a tattoo artist in her hotel room. Donning a yellow shirt and white shorts, the singer was seen dancing around the room exclaiming "Tattoo time!" before she was then seen grimacing as the design was inked on her skin.

Britney captioned the footage, "Tattoo in Maui 3 days ago." She went on to add that she wasn't happy with the heart and won't show it off to fans until she goes under the needle again to have it fixed. The "Toxic" star added, "Can't show it because it sucks!!! Like really really sucks!!! Sh**!!! Psss … I have to fix it!!!"

It comes just days after Britney was accused of having a meltdown at a restaurant in Los Angeles, which her husband Sam Asghari later put down to "frustration" as they were swarmed by fans wanting to take pictures.

After the incident, Sam told a photographer, "People get a little too excited to see my wife so everybody is filming, doing their thing ... But you know how it is, fame comes with the territory and I went to get the car to get the hell out of there, and people just thought I'd left, but that didn't happen. So it is what it is man ... " He added of Britney's reaction, "She felt frustrated and disrespected."

