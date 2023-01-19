 

Rosie O'Donnell Ecstatic After Shedding 10 Pounds Since Christmas

The former 'Rosie Show' host is 'very happy' as she gives her online followers update on her weight loss journey, revealing that she has managed to slim down since December 2022.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rosie O'Donnell is excited after losing 10 pounds since Christmas. Opening up she has been attempting to shift some holiday weight, the 60-year-old TV star now reveals she has shed almost two stone in the three and a half weeks since December 25.

"Good morning! I'm on my way to school to drop her off and I need to let you know I've lost 10lbs since Christmas. 10lbs! I'm very happy. TikTok, you don't stop," Rosie told fans about her achievement in a TikTok video filmed as she was taking her 10-year-old daughter Dakota to school.

Rosie previously suffered a heart attack in 2012 and the health scare prompted her to lose weight and adopt a healthier lifestyle. She underwent gastric sleeve surgery in July 2013 and subsequently lost 64 lbs. in two years.

The TV star later told PEOPLE.com the operation was a massive turning point for her. She said, "Believe it or not, that surgery changed my life. It doesn't reroute your intestines. You have no issue with going to the bathroom in public. "B

"But your relationship with food ends ... I don't feel that same pull for it. They told me the part of the stomach they remove have hunger hormones in it, called ghrelins. And that changes the way you think and feel about food. I feel so much freer now in terms of needing to move and play with my kids."

She added that losing weight has had other benefits for her. Rosie explained, "I don't have sleep apnea anymore. I'm able to run and play with the kids or get a bathing suit. It's not easy to be obese in America and have everyone feel free to ridicule you."

