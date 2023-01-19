 

Chelsea Handler Refuses to Date 'Entrepreneurs', Defends Decision Not to Have Kids

Chelsea Handler Refuses to Date 'Entrepreneurs', Defends Decision Not to Have Kids
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Chelsea Lately' star rules out 'entrepreneurs' as her potential boyfriends and insists she's 'doing the world a favor' by refusing to have children.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler says no to dating "entrepreneurs." The 47-year-old comic has joined dating apps in a bid to find love but one of her rules is not to connect with anyone who isn't "specific" about their careers.

"Oh yeah. That's stupid. It just sounds like such a crock, like what are you talking about? Get specific, you know?" she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" when discussing how she avoids people who call themselves entrepreneurs.

Drew agreed it was a red flag for her too because the term was "so irritatingly vague." She added, "I won't play. Just please be up front about who you are."

  Editors' Pick

Chelsea also expressed her bemusement at connecting with a man on an app who turned out to have a wife and children - and was only looking for friends. She said, "I was talking to this guy and we were texting and the third text in he said something like, 'Oh I'm just putting the kids to bed with my wife,' and I re-read it and I went, 'What?' and then I went back and he said, 'Just here for friends, married with children,' and I thought, 'Who's on a dating app to meet friends?' Like if you don't have friends…"

"I was like, 'Look buddy I'm not talking to you to become friends.' I know that was so weird to me and I was looking and I guess that's a category where you can be like, 'I'm just here to meet people.' "

The outspoken star revealed many women have been in touch to say they welcomed her public declarations that she doesn't want children and insisted she is "doing the world a favour" with her stance.

She said, "I feel like so many women have reached out to me like, 'Thank you for saying you don't have to be, you're not worthy in this world when you become someone's mother and wife, you're worthy before that.' And I understand some people want children. Go get one. But for the people that don't we're doing the world a favour too."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'All Quiet on the Western Front' Breaks Record With 14 Nominations at 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Britney Spears Regrets New Tattoo She Got in Hawaii: 'It Really Really Sucks!'
Related Posts
Chelsea Handler Pokes Fun at Prince Harry's Frostbitten Penis at Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler Pokes Fun at Prince Harry's Frostbitten Penis at Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler and Ex Jo Koy Not on Speaking Terms: He Needs to Take 'Accuntability' for Split

Chelsea Handler and Ex Jo Koy Not on Speaking Terms: He Needs to Take 'Accuntability' for Split

Chelsea Handler Prefers to Be Trevor Noah's Successor Rather Than James Corden's

Chelsea Handler Prefers to Be Trevor Noah's Successor Rather Than James Corden's

Chelsea Handler's Ex Jo Koy Says They Remain 'Great Friends' After Breakup

Chelsea Handler's Ex Jo Koy Says They Remain 'Great Friends' After Breakup

Latest News
Britney Spears Regrets New Tattoo She Got in Hawaii: 'It Really Really Sucks!'
  • Jan 19, 2023

Britney Spears Regrets New Tattoo She Got in Hawaii: 'It Really Really Sucks!'

Chelsea Handler Refuses to Date 'Entrepreneurs', Defends Decision Not to Have Kids
  • Jan 19, 2023

Chelsea Handler Refuses to Date 'Entrepreneurs', Defends Decision Not to Have Kids

Raptress Slimeno Addresses Female Fan Touching Her Inappropriately
  • Jan 19, 2023

Raptress Slimeno Addresses Female Fan Touching Her Inappropriately

'All Quiet on the Western Front' Breaks Record With 14 Nominations at 2023 BAFTA Film Awards
  • Jan 19, 2023

'All Quiet on the Western Front' Breaks Record With 14 Nominations at 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Cops Called After Kevin Nash Made Disturbing Comments About Suicidal Thoughts
  • Jan 19, 2023

Cops Called After Kevin Nash Made Disturbing Comments About Suicidal Thoughts

50 Cent and Dr. Dre Praised by The Game on Debut Album Anniversary Despite Past Super Bowl Snub
  • Jan 19, 2023

50 Cent and Dr. Dre Praised by The Game on Debut Album Anniversary Despite Past Super Bowl Snub

Most Read
Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris
Celebrity

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Jeremy Renner's Chest Needs to Be Reconstructed in Surgery After Near-Fatal Snowplough Accident

Jeremy Renner's Chest Needs to Be Reconstructed in Surgery After Near-Fatal Snowplough Accident

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Supposed to Be in Three-Way Kiss With Madonna and Britney at 2003 VMAs

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Supposed to Be in Three-Way Kiss With Madonna and Britney at 2003 VMAs