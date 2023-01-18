Cardi B Could Face Jail Time for Strip Club Attack If She Fails to Complete Community Service

Cover Images/RobinLori/INSTARimages Celebrity

In September last year, the New York-born hip-hop star was ordered to complete 15 days of community service after pleading guilty to assault charges in the case.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B needs to listen to the judges. The New York-born hip-hop star, who skipped 15 days of community service, could face jail time for strip club attack if she, once again, failed to complete the terms of the court's agreement.

The "Bodak Yellow" raptress appeared at Queens Criminal Court on Monday, January 16 to answer to charges that she failed to complete her 15 days of community service as part of a plea deal stemming from the infamous strip club brawl that she was involved in.

On Tuesday, the judge in the case gave Cardi until March 1 to complete her sentence. In a brief statement, her lawyer Drew Findling said, "Personally and professionally, Cardi is dedicated to community service and charitable endeavors. She therefore appreciates the court giving her until March 1st to complete her community service commitment in Queens, New York."

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, resolved the years-long case in September last year by pleading guilty. Following the sentence, the "WAP" rapper said, "Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions."

"As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to," Cardi continued in her statement. "These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most - the music and my fans."

Melinda Katz, the Queens District Attorney, noted that Cardi and the two other defendants' admissions meant they "accepted responsibility for their actions." She said, "No one is above the law. In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions. This Office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes appropriate community service."

The alleged incident is believed to have taken place at a strip club in Queens in 2018. According to two bartenders, Cardi ordered two people in her circle to attack them with bottles and furniture. In 2019, the wife of Offset pled not guilty to two felony charges of attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and other misdemeanor charges, such as reckless endangerment.

