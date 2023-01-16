 

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official
The SKN by LH founder shares photos from her recent 26th birthday party, including one that shows the 'Snowfall' actor wrapping his hand around her waist at the bash.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey has now appeared to follow suit after Damson Idris made their relationship Instagram official. Following in his footsteps to go public with their romance, the model has taken to her social media account to share their photos together for the first time.

On Sunday, January 15, the 26-year-old beauty shared never-before-seen pictures from her recent birthday bash. In some of the snaps, she posed with her new boyfriend, who looked sharp in a white jacket on top of a black shirt.

Lori, who showed some skin in a black halter-neck dress with a cut-out across the chest and an open back, was seen standing close to her man, who wrapped his hand around her waist in one photo. Another image showed him kissing her hand, while the pair struck funny poses with other guests at the bash in a third picture.

"Okay now that I'm recovered let's get into this bday recap," Lori cheekily captioned the photos.

Further flaunting their affection to one another, Damson posted on his Instagram Story another picture of him and his girlfriend. In it, the SKN by LH founder was seen wrapping her arms around his neck as she planted a kiss on his cheek. "Nunu," he wrote over the black-and-white snap.

Damson previously seemingly confirmed his relationship with Lori as he shared their loved-up picture on her 26th birthday. In the picture, she could be seen smiling ear to ear with her eyes closed as her man planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. The follow-up snap, in the meantime, showed the entrepreneur holding stacks of cash in her ear.

Lori and Damson were first spotted together in December 2022 while having a dinner date at Olivetta in West Hollywood, California amid their dating rumors. At the time, they seemingly tried to avoid getting caught by the paparazzi as they left the European-inspired fine dining separately, but headed into the same car.

