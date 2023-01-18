Christina Applegate Pokes Fun at Hater Saying She Got 'Bad' Plastic Surgery

TBS Celebrity

Instead of being bothered by the hater's claim that she got 'bad' plastic surgery, the 'Dead to Me' actress reveals that she laughed upon reading the trolls' comment..

Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Christina Applegate set aside time to respond to an online hater. Instead of being bothered by the claim that she got "bad" plastic surgery, the "Dead to Me" star laughed off the accusation.

On Tuesday, January 17, the 51-year-old shared a screenshot of the message from the troll. "MS didn't make you look that way a plastic surgeon did. And you are a scammer and are [not Christina] Applegate," it read. "And a bad plastic surgeon at that."

Alongside the picture, Christina wrote, "Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA.Of course I told her that it wasn't nice. This was her reply." She added, "What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed."

Christina was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 while she was shooting the last season of her hit Netflix show "Dead to Me". Since then, she has been using jokes to cope - especially when she senses people are feeling uncomfortable around her.

"My humor shields keep me OK, but, of course, down on the insides, you feel the things," the actress said during an appearance on "TheKelly Clarkson Show". She further shared, "And I do it to kind of deflect and then also make people not be scared to be around me, you know? When pe,ople see me now as a disabled person, I want them to feel comfortable that we can laugh about it."

Christina went on to reveal she had been having symptoms of MS for several years before her diagnosis. However, she didn't realize it until an MRI scan helped doctors explain why she was struggling to walk about on set.

"Shooting ['Dead to Me'] was the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life. I was diagnosed during shooting and I didn't know what was happening to me. I couldn't walk. They had to use a wheelchair to get me to set. I was freaking out until someone was like, 'You need a MRI,' " she added.

