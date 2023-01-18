 

Christina Applegate Pokes Fun at Hater Saying She Got 'Bad' Plastic Surgery

Christina Applegate Pokes Fun at Hater Saying She Got 'Bad' Plastic Surgery
TBS
Celebrity

Instead of being bothered by the hater's claim that she got 'bad' plastic surgery, the 'Dead to Me' actress reveals that she laughed upon reading the trolls' comment..

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Christina Applegate set aside time to respond to an online hater. Instead of being bothered by the claim that she got "bad" plastic surgery, the "Dead to Me" star laughed off the accusation.

On Tuesday, January 17, the 51-year-old shared a screenshot of the message from the troll. "MS didn't make you look that way a plastic surgeon did. And you are a scammer and are [not Christina] Applegate," it read. "And a bad plastic surgeon at that."

Alongside the picture, Christina wrote, "Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA.Of course I told her that it wasn't nice. This was her reply." She added, "What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed."

  Editors' Pick

Christina was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 while she was shooting the last season of her hit Netflix show "Dead to Me". Since then, she has been using jokes to cope - especially when she senses people are feeling uncomfortable around her.

"My humor shields keep me OK, but, of course, down on the insides, you feel the things," the actress said during an appearance on "TheKelly Clarkson Show". She further shared, "And I do it to kind of deflect and then also make people not be scared to be around me, you know? When pe,ople see me now as a disabled person, I want them to feel comfortable that we can laugh about it."

Christina went on to reveal she had been having symptoms of MS for several years before her diagnosis. However, she didn't realize it until an MRI scan helped doctors explain why she was struggling to walk about on set.

"Shooting ['Dead to Me'] was the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life. I was diagnosed during shooting and I didn't know what was happening to me. I couldn't walk. They had to use a wheelchair to get me to set. I was freaking out until someone was like, 'You need a MRI,' " she added.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gisele Bundchen Spotted With Joaquim Valente Again in Costa Rica Months After Vacationing Together

NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Shows Off Slimmed-Down Figure as He's Lost 100 Pounds After Stroke
Related Posts
Christina Applegate Afraid of Scaring People Following MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate Afraid of Scaring People Following MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate Gets Emotional at Walk of Fame Ceremony After MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate Gets Emotional at Walk of Fame Ceremony After MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate Claims 'Dead to Me' May Be Her Last Acting Role Due to MS Battle

Christina Applegate Claims 'Dead to Me' May Be Her Last Acting Role Due to MS Battle

Christina Applegate Angry and in Denial Over Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Christina Applegate Angry and in Denial Over Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Latest News
Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat
  • Jan 18, 2023

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison
  • Jan 18, 2023

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Ken Bruce Ditches BBC After 45 Years
  • Jan 18, 2023

Ken Bruce Ditches BBC After 45 Years

NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Shows Off Slimmed-Down Figure as He's Lost 100 Pounds After Stroke
  • Jan 18, 2023

NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Shows Off Slimmed-Down Figure as He's Lost 100 Pounds After Stroke

Hannah Waddingham Set to Host 2023 Olivier Awards
  • Jan 18, 2023

Hannah Waddingham Set to Host 2023 Olivier Awards

Christina Applegate Pokes Fun at Hater Saying She Got 'Bad' Plastic Surgery
  • Jan 18, 2023

Christina Applegate Pokes Fun at Hater Saying She Got 'Bad' Plastic Surgery

Most Read
Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce
Celebrity

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win