Gisele Bundchen Spotted With Joaquim Valente Again in Costa Rica Months After Vacationing Together

The 42-year-old supermodel and the jiu-jitsu instructor are photographed jogging together in Costa Rica two months after they were seen vacationing in the same country.

Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen has fueled dating rumors between her and Joaquim Valente. The supermodel was once again spotted with the jiu-jitsu instructor two months after they were vacationing in Costa Rica together.

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old and the trainer were photographed jogging together in the same country. Photos surfacing online showed the Brazilian beauty running in front of her companion.

For the outing, Gisele wore olive running shorts and a matching sports bra that she paired with black shoes. Joaquim, in the meantime, sported a light blue T-shirt, black running shorts and white sneakers.

Gisele and Joaquim were linked romantically in November 2022 following her divorce from Tom Brady. At that time, they were captured stepping out to Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, joined by her two children, 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian, as well as Joaquim's co-trainer Jordan.

However, a report has suggested that there was nothing romantic going on between the two. "Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half," a source told Page Six at that time, adding that their relationship is "strictly platonic and professional."

A second insider additionally noted, "Jordan and Joaquim travel with the family when they're out of town because the kids are homeschooled."

Meanwhile, a different informant told Fox News Digital, "None of it's true." The source added, "This is the kids' and Gisele's longtime martial arts teacher. There's no truth to any dating rumors."

