NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Shows Off Slimmed-Down Figure as He's Lost 100 Pounds After Stroke

The 23-year-old, who was hospitalized months prior, flaunts his weight loss result in a series of photos on Instagram that show him wearing a red velvet tracksuit and Celine sweatband.

Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes' son is looking different and healthier now. Months after recovering from a stroke, Brentt Leakes revealed that he has lost 100 pounds and took to social media to give fans a look at his new slimmed-down figure.

The 23-year-old flaunted his weight loss result in a series of photos on Instagram that showed him wearing a red velvet tracksuit and Celine sweatband. "Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown," he wrote in the caption.

NeNe revealed Brentt's health scare in October 2022. "Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke. He's only 23, so he's really young for something like that to happen to him," she said in an Instagram Story video.

Noting that Brentt "doesn't drink or do drugs," NeNe said doctors were still trying to understand the cause of the issue. The actress, who also has Bryson, 32, further elaborated, "Brentt doesn't drink or do drugs. And obviously they've tested him for all of those things. They also tested him for HIV. They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and he didn't know that he had COVID."

Luckily, Brennt managed to recover. In November, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum shared a video of her son walking out of the hospital. As staff cheered around him, the proud mom exclaimed, "Yay! You're walking out."

NeNe then posted another Story, gushing, "I'm so happy for you!" In the following snap, the former Bravo personality penned, "To God be the Glory." Also sharing a photo when Brentt was still in his hospital bed, she declared, "Nothing but God."

