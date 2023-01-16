DJ Paul Goes Off on Critics Slamming Him and Juicy J for Not Attending Gangsta Boo's Funeral

Instagram Celebrity

The Three 6 Mafia producer explains why he's missing from the raptress' funeral in Southaven, Mississippi, claiming that he paid for her funeral despite his absence.

Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - DJ Paul has defended himself after he and Juicy J were criticized for not attending Gangsta Boo's funeral. Clearly fuming, he went off on those who questioned his absence at his fellow Three 6 Mafia member's funeral on Saturday afternoon, January 14 in Southaven, Mississippi.

DJ Paul, whose real name is Paul Duane Beauregard, took to Instagram on Sunday to address the criticism. "Don't Owe None Of You Goofs The 2 Minutes It Took Me To Make This But You Betta Keep My Name To The Upmost!! Especially Bout My Love Ones!!!" he wrote. "U Complainers Just Wanted To Pour Ya Fake Love On Me! Naw Bih!!"

DJ Paul noted he paid for Lord Infamous, Koopsta Knicca and Snootie Wild's funerals, but he's not a fan of funeral. "And I Paid For #lordinfamous & #koopstaknicca Funerals!!" he claimed. "And @snootiewild Funeral & Still Talk To His Family Every Month! We Family Now!"

"Attending A Funeral & A Church Makes Some Of You Sinners Feel You Did Something Special Don't It…. What Did U Do For Them Before Death???" he continued, adding that it was the organizers' intention to make Gangsta Boo's funeral more about her than about Three Mafia 6, which DJ Paul appreciated. "Ps: The Producers Of Boo Funeral Tried They Best To Make Her Not Have Any Mafia Ties, Good Job! Rest Up Queen!!!"

In the video, the founder of the hip-hop group further lashed out, "Lemme explain something to y'all b***h a** n***as out there who got something to say about me not coming to Boo funeral." He claimed, "N***a, I paid for the funeral, hoe! I'm on muthaf**kin' tour and even if I wasn't, I don't do funerals, n***a!"

"The last time I was at a funeral, it wasn't nothing but a bunch of groupie a** muthaf**kin' n***as up in that muthaf**ka," he continued. "Boo know how much I loved her, I know how much she loved me, n***a. I ain't got nothin' to prove to none of you punk-a**, groupie-a** n***as up in there."

The 46-year-old went on taking credit for discovering Gangsta Boo. He said, "Cuz it wouldn't be nothin but about four or five muthaf**kas in there if it wasn't for who I created. N***a, what I created. The teenage girl I found. N***a, I'm the one that wrote 'Where Dem Dollas At' hook, n***a. I'm the one who was writing and producing that s**t. Yeah she did her verses, she did some hooks. Juicy [J] was doing beats, he was doing hooks. But I discovered her, n***a! I went to school with her, she went to school with me."

DJ Paul also defended Gangsta Boo's casket, which many said looked cheap. He explained that the raptress was going to be cremated, as in her family's tradition, and her mother didn't see the need for spending money on a fancy one.

Juicy J, who was also not present at Gangsta Boo's funeral, has not responded to the criticism.

Gangsta Boo passed away on Sunday, January 1. According to reports, the rap pioneer was found dead around 4:00 P.M. local time in her hometown of Memphis. A cause of death was not immediately revealed, but police stated that there was no evidence of foul play.

She is believed to have overdosed after taking cocaine that was, unbeknownst to her, laced with fentanyl. Her brother allegedly also took the same drug, but survived and was released from hospital.

You can share this post!