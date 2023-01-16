 

Amy Robach and Ex Andrew Shue Seen at NYC Park Together Amid Her Affair With T.J. Holmes

Cover Images/Michael Simon/ROGER WONG
The estranged couple, who reportedly separated in August 2022, are spotted for the first time together since her affair with her 'Good Morning America' co-anchor was exposed.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amy Robach and Andrew Shue have reunited for the first time since her affair with T.J. Holmes made media headlines. The "Good Morning America" anchor and her estranged husband were seen together on Friday, January 13 in New York City.

The 49-year-old met her ex at a park in Greenwich Village to give him their family Maltipoo Brody. The broadcaster was the first to arrive at the location just before 9 A.M., according to Daily Mail.

After walking the dog around the park, Andrew arrived. The former couple then had a brief exchange and the 55-year-old actor greeted their dog with rubs and head scratches.

For the outing, Amy wore a brown two-toned fleece track jacket, blue jeans and brown boots. Andrew, in the meantime, kept warm in a gray light puffer jacket, hoodie, black sweatpants nd sneakers.

Amy and Andrew reportedly separated in August 2022. It was also unveiled that they were "about ready to settle their divorce" before her secret relationship with her "GMA3" co-anchor T.J. was exposed in November.

As for T.J., he has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig. He filed the paperwork in New York City, seeking to end his nearly 13 years of marriage to the Atlanta-area attorney.

The pair married on March 1, 2010 and have a daughter, Sabine, who was born in January 2013. After news of his affair with Amy broke, it was revealed that T.J. and Marilee had also separated in August.

