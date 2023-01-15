Jesse Eisenberg Very Uncomfortable When Filming Sex Scenes for New Series 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'

FX TV

The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' actor admits filming racy scenes for his new television series took 'forever' on set and was 'incredibly' awkward.

AceShowbiz - Jesse Eisenberg was left "incredibly uncomfortable" filming sex scenes for his new television series. The 39-year-old actor is cast in "Fleishman Is in Trouble" - based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner's 2019 novel of the same name - as 40-something divorced doctor Toby Fleishman as he gets used to life as a single dad after coming out of a 15-year marriage, which sees him keeping busy with plenty of dating app flings.

"It was incredibly uncomfortable. It's very technical. Like when you do an action scene. It takes forever. You'll shoot a 20-second scene over the course of three days, because there's tiny little pieces that they have to get. So the action scene that is fun to watch is not fun to film. Similarly with sex scenes. It's this incredibly technical, process-oriented experience," he told Total Film magazine when reflecting on the process on set.

Jesse has been open about battling anxiety since childhood and has described himself as a neurotic, which could make the racy scenes even more daunting. He said, "We did have closed sets. But a closed set means they put some curtains around the scene, so no one can see, but you also know that it's being filmed on multiple cameras. You're filming it for a TV show - there's no amount of 'closed' that they can make a set that's going to be TV."

Jesse hasn't seen any of the scenes back as he recently admitted he never watches himself on screen. He explained, "I don't watch myself, ever. I mean, I saw the commercials. The way I can compare my feelings about it is just like, if you go on a trip and then you come back with 100 pictures, you're most likely going to delete 90 of them because you think you look weird."

"And that's pretty much how I feel about watching myself. I think 90 percent of it is horrible and 10 percent is something I'm happy with. It’s just an excruciating experience to watch myself."

