 

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win
Instagram
Celebrity

Many viewers accuse the pageant show of 'fraud,' believing that Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel should've won the title and that R'Bonney Gabriel only won because the Miss Universe owner's tie to Miss USA.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beauty and brain may have been accounted by Miss Universe judges to pick the winner over the years, but the competition seemingly forgot the golden rule of fair play. Miss Universe 2022 is facing rigging allegations following Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel's win at the latest edition of the pageant show.

After the 28-year-old from Houston, Texas was crowned as the new Miss Universe on Saturday, January 14, many questioned the validity of her victory. Many accused the show of fraud, with some pointing out the new Miss Universe owner's tie to Miss USA.

Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutati, a Thai transgender activist and businesswoman who purchased the organization in October 2022, expresses openly on Instagram that she owns both Miss Universe and Miss USA. Viewers soon made assumption that the fix was in from the get-go to make sure R'Bonney was crowned by the show's ending.

  Editors' Pick

For starters, the 2022 Miss Universe was hosted in New Orleans. Some also saw it suspicious that a beauty treatment business that offers the winner a price included R'Bonney in an advertisement less than 24 hours after she won.

In the meantime, Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel had impressed throughout the broadcast, especially with her heartfelt answers on certain questions. Her outfits were also less ridiculed than the ones R'Bonney wore, particularly in the costume category, when she walked onstage with a viral costume that featured an actual scale-sized moon.

Believing that Amanda was robbed of the 2022 Miss Universe title, people voiced their criticism on Twitter. They wrote things like "Fraud!" and "Scammer" in replies to a video of the winning moment, while someone claimed, "ROBBED!! DOMINICAN REPUBLIC OR VENEZUELA DESERVED."

Another similarly said, "The crown was for DR or VENEZUELA," referring to Miss Dominican Republic Andreina Martinez who ended up being the second runner-up. Amanda, meanwhile, finished as the first runner-up.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tory Lanez Hires Casey Anthony's Ex-Defense Lawyer Ahead of Sentencing Hearing

Harry Styles Declines Performing at The 1975's Show, Frontman Matty Healy Reveals
Related Posts
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Takes Miss Universe 2023 Crown

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Takes Miss Universe 2023 Crown

Miss USA 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel Denies Her Win Was 'Rigged': 'I Have a Lot of Integrity'

Miss USA 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel Denies Her Win Was 'Rigged': 'I Have a Lot of Integrity'

Latest News
Harry Styles Declines Performing at The 1975's Show, Frontman Matty Healy Reveals
  • Jan 16, 2023

Harry Styles Declines Performing at The 1975's Show, Frontman Matty Healy Reveals

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'Better Call Saul' Leads Full TV Winner List With 3 Trophies
  • Jan 16, 2023

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'Better Call Saul' Leads Full TV Winner List With 3 Trophies

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win
  • Jan 16, 2023

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win

Tory Lanez Hires Casey Anthony's Ex-Defense Lawyer Ahead of Sentencing Hearing
  • Jan 16, 2023

Tory Lanez Hires Casey Anthony's Ex-Defense Lawyer Ahead of Sentencing Hearing

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' and Brendan Fraser Among Full Movie Winners
  • Jan 16, 2023

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' and Brendan Fraser Among Full Movie Winners

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm
  • Jan 16, 2023

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Most Read
Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman
Celebrity

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide