Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win

Many viewers accuse the pageant show of 'fraud,' believing that Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel should've won the title and that R'Bonney Gabriel only won because the Miss Universe owner's tie to Miss USA.

Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beauty and brain may have been accounted by Miss Universe judges to pick the winner over the years, but the competition seemingly forgot the golden rule of fair play. Miss Universe 2022 is facing rigging allegations following Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel's win at the latest edition of the pageant show.

After the 28-year-old from Houston, Texas was crowned as the new Miss Universe on Saturday, January 14, many questioned the validity of her victory. Many accused the show of fraud, with some pointing out the new Miss Universe owner's tie to Miss USA.

Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutati, a Thai transgender activist and businesswoman who purchased the organization in October 2022, expresses openly on Instagram that she owns both Miss Universe and Miss USA. Viewers soon made assumption that the fix was in from the get-go to make sure R'Bonney was crowned by the show's ending.

For starters, the 2022 Miss Universe was hosted in New Orleans. Some also saw it suspicious that a beauty treatment business that offers the winner a price included R'Bonney in an advertisement less than 24 hours after she won.

In the meantime, Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel had impressed throughout the broadcast, especially with her heartfelt answers on certain questions. Her outfits were also less ridiculed than the ones R'Bonney wore, particularly in the costume category, when she walked onstage with a viral costume that featured an actual scale-sized moon.

Believing that Amanda was robbed of the 2022 Miss Universe title, people voiced their criticism on Twitter. They wrote things like "Fraud!" and "Scammer" in replies to a video of the winning moment, while someone claimed, "ROBBED!! DOMINICAN REPUBLIC OR VENEZUELA DESERVED."

Another similarly said, "The crown was for DR or VENEZUELA," referring to Miss Dominican Republic Andreina Martinez who ended up being the second runner-up. Amanda, meanwhile, finished as the first runner-up.

