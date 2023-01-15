 

Janelle Monae 'Honoring' Her 'Truth' by Being Open About Her Non-Binary Gender

Although she might not know 'all the answers,' the 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' insists it's important to keep 'an open mind' when it comes to gender and sexuality.

  Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Janelle Monae explains being open about her non-binary gender is "honouring" her "truth." While admitting she doesn't know "all the answers," the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" star - who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns - is loving exploring her identity.

"I think it's all about just honouring your truth and your authenticity, and whatever that may look like. I'm not this arrogant person that thinks I have all the answers, so I think for me, it's about making sure I'm also saying to people, 'Further investigate who you are,' you know?" the 37-year-old performer told the SiriusXM radio show "The Jess Cagle Show" on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Janelle emphasised the importance of being open to "discover" things and "possibilities" about yourself and others. She said, "Allow yourself to discover something new about yourself. Open up your mind to different possibilities, and listen to folks who are saying, 'This is who I am. This is how I feel inside and outside.' "

The Grammy nominee is keen to maintain "an open mind" about all things gender and sexuality. Janelle said, "I think all of it, to me, is important as we evolve as humanity, as we understand more about gender, as we understand more about sexuality. So, I'm just keeping an open mind about it all."

Last year, the "Make Me Feel" singer revealed being non-binary, saying "God is so much bigger than 'he' or the 'she.' Janelle continued, "And if I am from God, I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am, beyond the binary."

Recently, Janelle called her identity journey "coming in." She continued, "You're bringing people into who you are. You're allowing them a unique opportunity to further understand how you see yourself. For me, it was not this big declarative statement. It was just, 'This is who I am.' I don't think anybody should feel obligated to talk about their sexuality."

