 

Carey Mulligan Confirms Pregnancy After Showing Off Baby Bump at AFI Awards Luncheon

Celebrity

The 'Inside Llewyn Davis' actress is having a new addition to her growing family as she is confirmed to be expecting her third child with husband Marcus Mumford.

  • Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Carey Mulligan is expecting her third child with husband Marcus Mumford. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, a representative for the 37-year-old actress, who already has children Evelyn, seven, and Wilfred, five, with the musician, told People she's pregnant.

One day before the announcement, Carey was seen at the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills and showed off her growing baby bump in a black gown.

She married 35-year-old Mumford and Sons singers Marcus in 2012 after they dated for nine months, and the couple had their first child Evelyn in 2015 and son Wilfred two years later.

In 2018, Carey hit out at the lack of for on-set childcare for parents in the film industry and told the Radio Times, "I don't think being a working mother in our industry has been made that much easier. It's incredibly difficult. Childcare is so expensive."

"I've never, ever been on a set where they have childcare, but I've been on lots of sets where lots of people have very young children... I had my daughter on the set of (the films) 'Mudbound' and 'Wildlife' and loads of the crew had kids, but they had to arrange childcare. It's always incredibly complicated."

Carey and Marcus were childhood pen pals who reunited after they featured in the "Inside Llewyn Davis" film. She has said about their letter writing, "I think they're becoming a lost art form, which is very sad. To have a love letter from someone, to hold it in your hand and know that you can keep it for your whole life... well that's an amazing thing."

