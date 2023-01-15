 

Ellie Goulding Back in Studio With Calvin Harris Following New Album Delay

Ellie Goulding Back in Studio With Calvin Harris Following New Album Delay
Instagram
Music

After postponing her new LP, the 'Love Me Like You Do' singer is back at work recording a brand new song to complete her 'song trilogy' with the DJ superstar.

  • Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris are working on their third collaboration. The singer and DJ are going to follow-up 2013's dance pop tune "Need Your Love" and 2014's "Outside" with a brand new track.

"Back in studio!! It's time for the third installment of our banging song trilogy," Ellie said on Instagram alongside a picture of a studio.

Earlier this week, the "Easy Lover" singer announced she was delaying her upcoming fifth studio album as other opportunities had cropped up. Ellie did tease new single "Like a Saviour" is "coming soon," which follows "Easy Lover", "All by Myself", and "Let It Die".

She added on Instagram, "To my incredible fans - I'm sorry to announce that we're delaying the release of 'Higher Than Heaven' to March 24. I know you've all been so patient with me but we've had some exciting opportunities appear behind the scenes which I cannot wait to share with you in due course."

  Editors' Pick

"In the meantime as a thank you for your patience, I'm excited to confirm that my new single is called 'Like a Saviour'. It's coming soon, we've shot the video and it's one of my favourite videos I've ever done."

"And as a small thank you for bearing with me I wanted to give you a first look at it. We also shot something really exciting this past weekend that'll come around the album's release. More on that very soon…"

Revealing the new release date, Ellie continued, "Thank you all so much for sticking by me. I can't wait to finally share this record with you all on March 24 and I hope you love it as much as I do." She signed off, "Sending you love and warmth as always, Ellie x."

Ellie's hit love songs include "Still Falling for You" from the "Bridget Jones's Baby" soundtrack and "Love Me Like You Do" from "Fifty Shades of Grey".

However, the 36-year-old star ditched ballads on her upcoming record as the "Burn" hitmaker noticed a shift in people's music tastes post-pandemic, with most favouring upbeat dance tunes, so fans can expect that on "Higher Than Heaven".

She said, "No-one seems to be into ballads at the moment post-pandemic. People want to make music to move to. That's basically what my new album sounds like."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Benjamin Mendy Found Not Guilty of Seven Out of Nine Sexual Assault Charges

Carey Mulligan Confirms Pregnancy After Showing Off Baby Bump at AFI Awards Luncheon
Related Posts
Ellie Goulding Debunks Rumors She Cheated on Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan

Ellie Goulding Debunks Rumors She Cheated on Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan

Ellie Goulding Credits Music and Exercise With Easing Her Severe Anxiety

Ellie Goulding Credits Music and Exercise With Easing Her Severe Anxiety

Ellie Goulding Keeps Her Account on Dating App Raya Open Despite Being Married

Ellie Goulding Keeps Her Account on Dating App Raya Open Despite Being Married

Ellie Goulding to Receive BMI President's Award

Ellie Goulding to Receive BMI President's Award

Latest News
Carey Mulligan Confirms Pregnancy After Showing Off Baby Bump at AFI Awards Luncheon
  • Jan 15, 2023

Carey Mulligan Confirms Pregnancy After Showing Off Baby Bump at AFI Awards Luncheon

Ellie Goulding Back in Studio With Calvin Harris Following New Album Delay
  • Jan 15, 2023

Ellie Goulding Back in Studio With Calvin Harris Following New Album Delay

Benjamin Mendy Found Not Guilty of Seven Out of Nine Sexual Assault Charges
  • Jan 15, 2023

Benjamin Mendy Found Not Guilty of Seven Out of Nine Sexual Assault Charges

Katy Perry Determined to Be 'Grandma Pop Star' When She's Old
  • Jan 15, 2023

Katy Perry Determined to Be 'Grandma Pop Star' When She's Old

Tiffani Thiessen Almost Played Bond Girl
  • Jan 15, 2023

Tiffani Thiessen Almost Played Bond Girl

Florence Pugh: People Hated Zach Braff Romance Because They Wanted Me to Date Blockbuster Star
  • Jan 15, 2023

Florence Pugh: People Hated Zach Braff Romance Because They Wanted Me to Date Blockbuster Star

Most Read
Quentin Miller Claims Big Sean 'Broke' His Heart After Cheating Him Out of Song Credits
Music

Quentin Miller Claims Big Sean 'Broke' His Heart After Cheating Him Out of Song Credits

Report: Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Features Motel Used by Liam Hemsworth to Take His Mistresses

Report: Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Features Motel Used by Liam Hemsworth to Take His Mistresses

Cardi B Trends on Twitter After Photo of Her in Studio Emerged Ahead of New Album Release

Cardi B Trends on Twitter After Photo of Her in Studio Emerged Ahead of New Album Release

Miley Cyrus Enjoys Herself in 'Flowers' Music Video as She Takes Ultimate Dig at Ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus Enjoys Herself in 'Flowers' Music Video as She Takes Ultimate Dig at Ex Liam Hemsworth

Taeyang Shows That 'VIBE' in Much Anticipated Music Video Featuring BTS' Jimin

Taeyang Shows That 'VIBE' in Much Anticipated Music Video Featuring BTS' Jimin

Gucci Mane Hits the Club With Kodak Black in 'King Snipe' Visuals

Gucci Mane Hits the Club With Kodak Black in 'King Snipe' Visuals

Harry Styles and Wet Leg Dominate Nominations at 2023 Brit Awards

Harry Styles and Wet Leg Dominate Nominations at 2023 Brit Awards

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With First Live Performance of 'Anti-Hero' at The 1975 London Concert

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With First Live Performance of 'Anti-Hero' at The 1975 London Concert

Rihanna Looks Stunning in 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

Rihanna Looks Stunning in 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer