Ellie Goulding Back in Studio With Calvin Harris Following New Album Delay

After postponing her new LP, the 'Love Me Like You Do' singer is back at work recording a brand new song to complete her 'song trilogy' with the DJ superstar.

Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris are working on their third collaboration. The singer and DJ are going to follow-up 2013's dance pop tune "Need Your Love" and 2014's "Outside" with a brand new track.

"Back in studio!! It's time for the third installment of our banging song trilogy," Ellie said on Instagram alongside a picture of a studio.

Earlier this week, the "Easy Lover" singer announced she was delaying her upcoming fifth studio album as other opportunities had cropped up. Ellie did tease new single "Like a Saviour" is "coming soon," which follows "Easy Lover", "All by Myself", and "Let It Die".

She added on Instagram, "To my incredible fans - I'm sorry to announce that we're delaying the release of 'Higher Than Heaven' to March 24. I know you've all been so patient with me but we've had some exciting opportunities appear behind the scenes which I cannot wait to share with you in due course."

"In the meantime as a thank you for your patience, I'm excited to confirm that my new single is called 'Like a Saviour'. It's coming soon, we've shot the video and it's one of my favourite videos I've ever done."

"And as a small thank you for bearing with me I wanted to give you a first look at it. We also shot something really exciting this past weekend that'll come around the album's release. More on that very soon…"

Revealing the new release date, Ellie continued, "Thank you all so much for sticking by me. I can't wait to finally share this record with you all on March 24 and I hope you love it as much as I do." She signed off, "Sending you love and warmth as always, Ellie x."

Ellie's hit love songs include "Still Falling for You" from the "Bridget Jones's Baby" soundtrack and "Love Me Like You Do" from "Fifty Shades of Grey".

However, the 36-year-old star ditched ballads on her upcoming record as the "Burn" hitmaker noticed a shift in people's music tastes post-pandemic, with most favouring upbeat dance tunes, so fans can expect that on "Higher Than Heaven".

She said, "No-one seems to be into ballads at the moment post-pandemic. People want to make music to move to. That's basically what my new album sounds like."

