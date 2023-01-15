03 Greedo Released From Prison With Special Parole Conditions

Instagram Celebrity

The 35-year-old Los Angeles rapper, whose real name is Jason Jamal Jackson, was let go from jail on Thursday, January 12 after serving five years of a 20-year prison sentence.

AceShowbiz - 03 Greedo has gotten his freedom back. The "Trap House" rapper reportedly has been released from prison on parole after serving five years of a 20-year sentence.

The 35-year-old emcee, whose real name is Jason Jamal Jackson, was let go from jail on Thursday, January 12. According to Complex, he "was being housed at the Havins Unit in Brownwood, Texas."

Greedo was convicted back in 2018. He was slapped with a 20-year prison sentence after being charged with meth possession and unlawful firearm possession in Texas.

Just days before his release, Greedo unleashed a project called "Free 03". Produced by Mike Free, the 14-track set boasts guest appearances from KenTheMan, OHGEESY, BlueBucksClan, and the late Drakeo the Ruler.

Despite his incarceration, Greedo didn't really disappear from the music radar. In 2019, his collab album with Kenny Beats, "Netflix and Deal", was dropped. An EP with Blink-182's drummer Travis Barker was also released that year.

When speaking to Complex four years ago, Greedo claimed his situation had inspired him to "be more creative." He said, "When I come out, I'm gonna be talking about more glamorous things."

"When I get out, I'm gonna write more and take more time," the GOLDEN GRENADE EMPIRE artist continued. "The release process won't be the same; I won't flood the industry. It'll be more precise."

