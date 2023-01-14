Saweetie Set to Make Cameo on 'Bel-Air'

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo TV

The 'Icy Girl' hitmaker will appear as herself is season 2 of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' remake, which also adds Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs to its cast.

AceShowbiz - Saweetie has landed a cameo role in "Bel-Air". The 29-year-old rap star is set to make a cameo appearance in season two of the TV drama series, which is a re-imagined version of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air".

Saweetie, who released her debut single, "Icy Grl", in 2017, will appear as herself in the show, having previously appeared in multiple episodes of "Grown-ish", the spin-off of "Black-ish". Elsewhere, Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs have all been cast in recurring roles for season two of the show, according to Variety.

Brooklyn will play basketball recruiter Doc Hightower, while Jazlyn will play a street-smart character called Martin. Riele, on the other hand, will play the part of Yazmin, the president of the Black Student Union at Bel-Air Academy. Meanwhile, Saweetie previously blasted male rap stars, arguing that there's too much "violence and disrespect" in male music.

The "My Type" hitmaker also claimed that women are currently "running" rap and hip-hop music. Discussing incidents of violence, Saweetie said, "I mean, L.A. and other cities, it just goes to show that this is the reason why women is running rap and hip-hop, because there's just so much violence and disrespect in the male music."

Saweetie also claimed that the music scene has changed dramatically over the last six years. She explained, "You gotta think, like, remember, what was it, like 2016, 2017 ... remember when like YG, Tyga, Chris Brown, Big Sean, TeeFlii was out? It was fun, party music. It wasn't like, 'I'ma do this to you, and this, and this,' you know? I feel like we gotta raise the vibration with the music and get back to having a good time. [I feel like there's definitely a lack of] empathy and love, for real."

