 

Saweetie Set to Make Cameo on 'Bel-Air'

Saweetie Set to Make Cameo on 'Bel-Air'
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
TV

The 'Icy Girl' hitmaker will appear as herself is season 2 of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' remake, which also adds Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs to its cast.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Saweetie has landed a cameo role in "Bel-Air". The 29-year-old rap star is set to make a cameo appearance in season two of the TV drama series, which is a re-imagined version of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air".

Saweetie, who released her debut single, "Icy Grl", in 2017, will appear as herself in the show, having previously appeared in multiple episodes of "Grown-ish", the spin-off of "Black-ish". Elsewhere, Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs have all been cast in recurring roles for season two of the show, according to Variety.

Brooklyn will play basketball recruiter Doc Hightower, while Jazlyn will play a street-smart character called Martin. Riele, on the other hand, will play the part of Yazmin, the president of the Black Student Union at Bel-Air Academy. Meanwhile, Saweetie previously blasted male rap stars, arguing that there's too much "violence and disrespect" in male music.

  Editors' Pick

The "My Type" hitmaker also claimed that women are currently "running" rap and hip-hop music. Discussing incidents of violence, Saweetie said, "I mean, L.A. and other cities, it just goes to show that this is the reason why women is running rap and hip-hop, because there's just so much violence and disrespect in the male music."

Saweetie also claimed that the music scene has changed dramatically over the last six years. She explained, "You gotta think, like, remember, what was it, like 2016, 2017 ... remember when like YG, Tyga, Chris Brown, Big Sean, TeeFlii was out? It was fun, party music. It wasn't like, 'I'ma do this to you, and this, and this,' you know? I feel like we gotta raise the vibration with the music and get back to having a good time. [I feel like there's definitely a lack of] empathy and love, for real."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Noel Gallagher Divorcing Sara MacDonald After 22 Years Together, Asking Fans to 'Respect' Privacy

Marvin Gaye's Son Under Investigation for Allegedly Pointing Gun at Cousin
Related Posts
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Unleashes First Teaser

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Unleashes First Teaser

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Adds 'Luke Cage' Star Cassandra Freeman

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Adds 'Luke Cage' Star Cassandra Freeman

Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Sparks Bidding War

Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Sparks Bidding War

Latest News
Saweetie Set to Make Cameo on 'Bel-Air'
  • Jan 14, 2023

Saweetie Set to Make Cameo on 'Bel-Air'

Noel Gallagher Divorcing Sara MacDonald After 22 Years Together, Asking Fans to 'Respect' Privacy
  • Jan 14, 2023

Noel Gallagher Divorcing Sara MacDonald After 22 Years Together, Asking Fans to 'Respect' Privacy

Marvin Gaye's Son Under Investigation for Allegedly Pointing Gun at Cousin
  • Jan 14, 2023

Marvin Gaye's Son Under Investigation for Allegedly Pointing Gun at Cousin

John Legend Gushes About Having a 'Blessed Day' After Welcoming Rainbow Baby With Chrissy Teigen
  • Jan 14, 2023

John Legend Gushes About Having a 'Blessed Day' After Welcoming Rainbow Baby With Chrissy Teigen

ABC Plans to Permanently Replace T.J. Holmes with DeMarco Morgan on 'GMA3'
  • Jan 14, 2023

ABC Plans to Permanently Replace T.J. Holmes with DeMarco Morgan on 'GMA3'

Marisa Abela Channels Amy Winehouse in First Look at Sam Taylor-Johnson's Biopic
  • Jan 14, 2023

Marisa Abela Channels Amy Winehouse in First Look at Sam Taylor-Johnson's Biopic

Most Read
Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole Says Her 'Today' Gig Is Canceled Amid Legal Issue
TV

Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole Says Her 'Today' Gig Is Canceled Amid Legal Issue

Robert Downey Jr. Turns Heads With Shocking Transformation For HBO's 'Sympathizer'

Robert Downey Jr. Turns Heads With Shocking Transformation For HBO's 'Sympathizer'

Brandi Glanville Predicts Lisa Rinna Will Soon Return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Brandi Glanville Predicts Lisa Rinna Will Soon Return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Kathryn Dennis Says She's 'Excited' for Future While Announcing Departure From 'Southern Charm'

Kathryn Dennis Says She's 'Excited' for Future While Announcing Departure From 'Southern Charm'

'Law and Order: SVU' Hopes to Boost Ratings With Taylor Swift Cameo

'Law and Order: SVU' Hopes to Boost Ratings With Taylor Swift Cameo

'Married to Medicine' Cast 'Begging' to Have Phaedra Parks Joining the Show

'Married to Medicine' Cast 'Begging' to Have Phaedra Parks Joining the Show

Finn Wolfhard Finally Breaks Silence After Millie Bobby Brown Calls His 'Stranger Things' Kiss Lousy

Finn Wolfhard Finally Breaks Silence After Millie Bobby Brown Calls His 'Stranger Things' Kiss Lousy

Evan Peters' Golden Globe Win Slammed by Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim

Evan Peters' Golden Globe Win Slammed by Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Unlikely' to Return on 'GMA' Despite Not Being Fired

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Unlikely' to Return on 'GMA' Despite Not Being Fired