 
 

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Adds 'Luke Cage' Star Cassandra Freeman

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Adds 'Luke Cage' Star Cassandra Freeman
Instagram
TV

The upcoming 'Prince of Bel-Air' show has found its Aunt Viv, tapping Cassandra Freeman to take on the role originally played by Janet Hubert and then Daphne Maxwell Reid.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Luke Cage" star Cassandra Freeman has signed on for the reboot of 1990s series "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air".

On Tuesday (14Sep21), executives at NBC's streaming site Peacock named the rest of their cast for new show "Bel-Air", after previously announcing newcomer Jabari Banks had scooped the lead role, Will, made famous by Will Smith in the original programme.

Freeman will co-star as Will's Aunt Viv while the role of Uncle Philip - originally played by James Avery - has gone to Adrian Holmes of "Smallville" and "Arrow".

Nigerian-American actor Olly Sholotan will take on Carlton Banks, first played by Alfonso Ribeiro, who was famed for his funny "Carlton Dance."

  See also...

Coco Jones and Akira Akbar, meanwhile, have been cast as Carlton's sisters, Hilary and Ashley Banks, respectively.

The rest of the line up includes Jimmy Akingbola as family butler Geoffrey, Simone Joy Jones as Will's love interest Lisa, and "Snowfall" 's Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, who was originally played by DJ Jazzy Jeff.

While "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", which was loosely based on the real-life stories of both Warner Bros. executive Benny Medina and Will Smith, was a half-hour comedy, the new show will be a one-hour drama.

Smith is onboard as a producer of the revamped fish-out-of-water story, which is expected to debut next year (22).

The original stars reunited last year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show. They toured the mansion used as the family home on the sitcom and reminisced the old times.

You can share this post!

Paris Hilton Proud of 'Sweet' Britney Following Time 100 Honor

Heather Locklear Anxious About TV Comeback
Related Posts
Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Sparks Bidding War

Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Sparks Bidding War

Most Read
'RHOBH': Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais Fight and Yell at Each Other at The Reunion
TV

'RHOBH': Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais Fight and Yell at Each Other at The Reunion

Sharon Osbourne on 'The Talk' Firing: I Felt Totally Betrayed

Sharon Osbourne on 'The Talk' Firing: I Felt Totally Betrayed

Andrew Garfield Forced to Self-Isolate After COVID Breakouts on Set of New Series

Andrew Garfield Forced to Self-Isolate After COVID Breakouts on Set of New Series

Michael Che Sued by TikToker for Allegedly Stealing 'Homegirl Hotline' Sketch for HBO Show

Michael Che Sued by TikToker for Allegedly Stealing 'Homegirl Hotline' Sketch for HBO Show

'Succession' Finally Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

'Succession' Finally Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

'The Batman' Spin-Off Series About Penguin in the Works at HBO Max

'The Batman' Spin-Off Series About Penguin in the Works at HBO Max

'BiP' Recap: Brendan Morais and Pieper James Quit After Drama Over Their Pre-Existing Romance

'BiP' Recap: Brendan Morais and Pieper James Quit After Drama Over Their Pre-Existing Romance

Julianne Hough Apologizes Once Again for Wearing Blackface When Addressing 'The Activist' Criticism

Julianne Hough Apologizes Once Again for Wearing Blackface When Addressing 'The Activist' Criticism

Nicki Minaj Dissed by Stephen Colbert Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Nicki Minaj Dissed by Stephen Colbert Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

'Ted Lasso' Leads Winners at 2021 TCA Awards

'Ted Lasso' Leads Winners at 2021 TCA Awards

Heather Locklear Anxious About TV Comeback

Heather Locklear Anxious About TV Comeback

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Adds 'Luke Cage' Star Cassandra Freeman

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Adds 'Luke Cage' Star Cassandra Freeman

Tyra Banks Praises Olivia Jade Ahead of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 Premiere

Tyra Banks Praises Olivia Jade Ahead of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 Premiere