Marisa Abela Channels Amy Winehouse in First Look at Sam Taylor-Johnson's Biopic

Instagram/Cover Images/Goff/INFphoto.com Movie

The 'Industry' actress stars as the late English singer/songwriter in 'Back to Black', which will track the 'Rehab' songstress' 'vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame.'

Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - The first look at an Amy Winehouse biopic, "Back to Black", is here for fans' viewing pleasure. Released by Studiocanal on Friday, January 13 ahead of the production kickoff in London, it sees "Industry" actress Marisa Abela in character as the Grammy Award-winning artist.

The 26-year-old English actress is seen rocking Winehouse's signature beehive hairstyle and large hoop earrings, as she appears to be singing on stage. "Marisa Abela … watch out everyone! Cameras roll on Monday. Here we go!" Sam Taylor-Johnson captioned the image, which was also shared on her Instagram page.

To be directed by Taylor-Johnson based on a script by Matt Greenhalgh, "Back to Black" will track "Amy Winehouse's vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame." It is named after the singer's 2006 album and single.

"My connection to Amy began when I left college and was hanging out in the creatively diverse London borough of Camden," Taylor-Johnson said in a statement. "I got a job at the legendary KOKO club, and I can still breathe every market stall, vintage shop, and street… A few years later Amy wrote her searingly honest songs whilst living in Camden. Like with me, it became part of her DNA."

"I first saw her perform at a talent show at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in Soho and it was immediately obvious she wasn't just 'talent'… she was genius," the director continued. "As a filmmaker you can't really ask for more. I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realize Amy's beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy - her music. I am fully aware of the responsibility, with my writing collaborator - Matt Greenhalgh - I will create a movie that we will all love and cherish forever. Just like we do Amy."

The project has got an approval from the Winehouse estate, which said in a statement, "We are thrilled that StudioCanal, Focus Features, and Monumental are making this movie celebrating our daughter Amy's extraordinary music legacy and showcasing her talent in the way that it deserves."

Abela also took to her Instagram page to tease her upcoming appearance as Winehouse. "I love you, Amy," she captioned a photo of her standing in the mural of the late singer. Another pic appears to capture half of her face while she transforms into the "Rehab" songstress.

Other cast members are yet to be announced. Alison Owen and Debra Hayward of Monumental are producing with Nicky Kentish-Barnes executive producing. EVP Global Production Ron Halpern and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin executive produce and are overseeing for Studiocanal. No release date is set just yet for the biopic.

You can share this post!