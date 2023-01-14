 

Larsa Pippen Labeled 'Predator' After Posting Loved-Up Selfie With Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen Labeled 'Predator' After Posting Loved-Up Selfie With Marcus Jordan
Instagram
Celebrity

Earlier this month, the former wife of Scottie Pippen and the son of Michael Jordan were spotted sharing sweet kisses in Miami Beach after they celebrated New Year's Eve together.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen is enjoying some quality time with Marcus Jordan. The former wife of Scottie Pippen turned to her social media account to post a loved-up selfie with the son of Michael Jordan, but it was met with backlash.

On Friday, January 13, "The Real Housewives of Miami" star posted the said picture on her Instagram Story. In it, she could be seen resting her head against Marcus' temple. The 48-year-old Bravo star looked fierce while the 32-year-old former college basketballer flashed a smile.

In the image, Larsa could be seen wearing a black tank top that exposed her cleavage and a diamond chain. Meanwhile, Marcus donned a gray knitted top under a jeans jacket. He also sported a black beanie.

Larsa Pippen's IG Story

Larsa Pippen posted a selfie with Marcus Jordan despite vehemently denying dating rumors.

Though the photo was left captionless, it speaks volumes. Fans believed that Larsa confirmed their relationship status with the selfie. However, many said that their 17-year age gap romance "doesn't look right."

  Editors' Pick

After the photo was reposted by Hollywood Unlocked, one person commented, "That's his auntie." Someone else added, "This don't even look right," while a different user remarked, "Just knowing this is Michael Jordan's son, alone is sending me. She shol' likes anything that have to do with ball players, that's for sure."

"This isnt ok to me. Especially since she knew him as a child. He is in his 30s now so maybe thats why it's public. Like was this a thing when he was younger that they hid? So many questions. Its predatory to me," another opined. A separate person chimed in, "Didn't she know him when he was a child while married to his dad's teammate?"

Prior to this, Larsa and Marcus were spotted kissing in Miami Beach. On January 7, the pair seemed to pay no mind to onlookers as the Bravolebrity planted sweet smooches on her man's lips. In the meantime, the son of the NBA legend wrapped his arm around her shoulder.

Larsa and Marcus first sparked rumors that they're dating in September last year. They spent so much time together and even celebrated New Year's Eve together. They had dinner at Papi Steak and a romantic cruise.

Despite so, both Larsa and Marcus had vehemently denied rumors that they're dating. Larsa told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that her relationship with Marcus is strictly platonic and that her family and Marcus' family "were not" really close and intertwined.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Andrew Garfield Gets Flirty in Viral Golden Globes Interview

Marisa Abela Channels Amy Winehouse in First Look at Sam Taylor-Johnson's Biopic
Related Posts
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Appear to Confirm Dating Rumors With Public Sweet Kisses

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Appear to Confirm Dating Rumors With Public Sweet Kisses

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Larsa Pippen Enjoys New Year's Eve Dinner and Yacht Party With 'Friend' Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen Enjoys New Year's Eve Dinner and Yacht Party With 'Friend' Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Continue Sharing PDA Despite Vehemently Denying Dating Rumors

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Continue Sharing PDA Despite Vehemently Denying Dating Rumors

Latest News
Marvin Gaye's Son Under Investigation for Allegedly Pointing Gun at Cousin
  • Jan 14, 2023

Marvin Gaye's Son Under Investigation for Allegedly Pointing Gun at Cousin

John Legend Gushes About Having a 'Blessed Day' After Welcoming Rainbow Baby With Chrissy Teigen
  • Jan 14, 2023

John Legend Gushes About Having a 'Blessed Day' After Welcoming Rainbow Baby With Chrissy Teigen

ABC Plans to Permanently Replace T.J. Holmes with DeMarco Morgan on 'GMA3'
  • Jan 14, 2023

ABC Plans to Permanently Replace T.J. Holmes with DeMarco Morgan on 'GMA3'

Marisa Abela Channels Amy Winehouse in First Look at Sam Taylor-Johnson's Biopic
  • Jan 14, 2023

Marisa Abela Channels Amy Winehouse in First Look at Sam Taylor-Johnson's Biopic

Larsa Pippen Labeled 'Predator' After Posting Loved-Up Selfie With Marcus Jordan
  • Jan 14, 2023

Larsa Pippen Labeled 'Predator' After Posting Loved-Up Selfie With Marcus Jordan

Andrew Garfield Gets Flirty in Viral Golden Globes Interview
  • Jan 14, 2023

Andrew Garfield Gets Flirty in Viral Golden Globes Interview

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

J. Prince Comes to Son's Defense as He's Accused of Abandoning Takeoff's Body After Shooting

J. Prince Comes to Son's Defense as He's Accused of Abandoning Takeoff's Body After Shooting

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest