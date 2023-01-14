 

'The Batman' Avoids 'The Dark Knight' Route, Won't Focus on Villain in Sequel

Director Matt Reeves is determined to keep Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne at the center of his upcoming second Caped Crusader movie as he teases what to expect from 'The Batman 2'.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matt Reeves vows to keep Bruce Wayne at the heart of his sequel to "The Batman". The 56-year-old director is developing a sequel to his superhero blockbuster and suggested that Robert Pattinson's hero will once again be at the core of the next installment.

"To me, the thing I really feel is that I also believe that Rob (Pattinson) is so special in the role. My goal has always been to do these point-of-view stories that allow the character to always be the emotional centre of the story," Matt told Collider.

The filmmaker wants to avoid treading the path that previous Batman movies have gone down by placing the focus on villains - as Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy did with Heath Ledger's Joker and Tom Hardy's Bane.

Reeves said, "A lot of times what happens is, after you do the first one, then suddenly other Rogues Gallery characters come in, and they kind of take over, and then Batman takes a backseat of character-wise, or emotionally."

Matt also confirmed that he is going to have a meeting with new DC Studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran to make sure that his BatVerse and the overhauled DC Universe "don't crash into each other."

He explained, "We're actually supposed to meet in the next few weeks because they want to talk to me about the broad plan, and then they want to hear the BatVerse plan. We're just getting together to talk about all of that."

"Look, I'm excited to hear what they're going to do. The BatVerse thing, as James has said, and as Peter has said, is kind of its own thing they're letting us do."

