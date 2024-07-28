Comic-Con 2024: Colin Farrell's The Penguin Confirmed to Return for 'The Batman 2'

HBO Max Movie

Get ready, Gotham fans, because the notorious villain you love to hate is coming back stronger than ever in the upcoming sequel to Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman 2'.

AceShowbiz - Colin Farrell is set to reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot in the upcoming sequel "The Batman 2," as confirmed by filmmaker Matt Reeves at San Diego Comic-Con. The buzz doesn't stop there; Farrell will also embody the character in the new HBO series "The Penguin," which picks up immediately after the catastrophic events of "The Batman" and delves into Oz's quest for dominance over Gotham's criminal underworld.

As revealed in Hall H during Comic-Con, the makeup designer Michael Marino shared intriguing details on crafting The Penguin's look. Marino drew inspiration from a variety of sources, including the disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, John Cazale's character Fredo from "The Godfather," and even injured birds.

"I looked at injured birds and older, grizzled penguins, and they had these chipped beaks and all this stuff," Marino explained to the audience. "So on one side of his face in silhouette, you have this curved, scarred face on the side, but if you line it up with a photo of a bird, it mimics the mouth of a bird."

In "The Penguin" series, events kick off one week after the conclusion of "The Batman," where Paul Dano's Riddler leaves a trail of chaos by killing mob boss Carmine Falcone and flooding Gotham City. Now, with the power vacuum left by Falcone's demise, Oswald Cobblepot sees an opportunity to solidify his place atop the crime hierarchy - an intense storyline sure to captivate audiences.

The upcoming HBO series not only promises high-stakes drama but also sets the stage for Robert Pattinson's "The Batman 2," ensuring fans stay hooked. The series ends at a point that seamlessly transitions into the film, as revealed by Colin Farrell, making his and the character's return a natural progression.

While "The Batman 2" will remain distinct from the new DC Universe being shaped by James Gunn and Peter Safran, it will provide a standalone experience that continues to explore its unique take on Gotham City.

The eight-episode series "The Penguin" is slated for release as an HBO series this year on September 8, originally planned as a Max original. Production for "The Batman 2" is set to begin next year, aiming for an October 2, 2026 release date. So mark your calendars and prepare for a deeper dive into Gotham's murky underworld.