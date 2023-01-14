 

Tory Lanez's Dad Declares His Family Has Forgiven Megan Thee Stallion But 'Will Not Back Down'

Tory Lanez's Dad Declares His Family Has Forgiven Megan Thee Stallion But 'Will Not Back Down'
Instagram
Celebrity

Meanwhile, the felony trial against the Canadian hip-hop star over the July 2020 shooting incident which occurred after a party in Kylie Jenner's house will be airing on Hulu.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez's dad has something important to say after the emcee was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in July 2020. The Canadian rapper's father Sonstar Peterson has declared that they have forgiven the Hot Girl Meg but there's something more he wants to explain.

During an Instagram Live session on Thursday, January 12, Sonstar said, "This might come as a shock to many of you but guess what? Both my son, myself and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Thee Stallion." He further stressed, "We forgave that girl a long time ago. Long time ago."

Sonstar went on explaining the reasons behind the family's decision as saying, "Because again, we know that the principle of forgiveness is important in order to cleanse one's heart, to cleanse one's soul and to not be bound up with hatred, resentment and bitterness." He added that "those things can actually cause diseases of the bones and it can cause sickness in your body because you're holding on to something that's negative against the real-life force."

"Forgiveness is not for the other person, it's for you. So, that's what we decided," he continued. However, he pointed out that his family "will not back down from the machine that has been in the background, trying to press the narrative in order to use this girl for what they have used her for."

Prior to this, Sonstar labeled Tory's conviction in the shooting case "miscarriage of justice." After walking out of the courtroom on December 23, 2022, he told the reporters, "You wanna know exactly how I'm feeling? I just stood here in this Los Angeles County and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen."

  Editors' Pick

"Not over. It's not over. God does not lose now and even though we have come to this juncture, trust me, you will see that our God does not fail. This is wickedness," he went on adding, "This court system is not for justice. It's about wins and losses and they do dirty to do whatever they can."

Sonstar then blasted Roc Nation and Jay-Z. "I got some names that I wanna call. Alex Spiro, Desiree Perez and the whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you Jay-Z," he added, "You who say you rose from the gutter but you have traded and tortured the souls of young men and you're still doing it."

Tory, born Daystar Peterson, was convicted of three felony charges following eight days of trial, nearly two days of closing arguments and a day of deliberations. The "Say It" emcee could face up to nearly 23 years behind bars and could be deported back to his home country of Canada.

Tory is expected to attend a sentencing hearing on February 28. The hearing was initially scheduled on January 27 before it was rescheduled as the rapper hired two new attorneys, David Kenner and Matthew Barhoma. David and Matthew are replacing his original defense lawyers, George Mgdesyan, who said he "doesn't do appeal," and Shawn Holley, who missed the trial due to a scheduling conflict.

The felony trial against Tory over the shooting incident that occurred after a party in Kylie Jenner's house will be airing on Hulu.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rob Lowe Trapped for Almost Two Days Due to Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara

Harry Styles and Wet Leg Dominate Nominations at 2023 Brit Awards
Related Posts
Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Tory Lanez's Sentencing Re-Scheduled, Rapper Hires Two New Attorneys

Tory Lanez's Sentencing Re-Scheduled, Rapper Hires Two New Attorneys

Tory Lanez's Ex-Lawyer Says He'll 'Still Attend' Sentencing Hearing, Insists He Exited on Good Terms

Tory Lanez's Ex-Lawyer Says He'll 'Still Attend' Sentencing Hearing, Insists He Exited on Good Terms

Tory Lanez Replaces His Lawyer With Suge Knight's Former Attorney After Losing Meg Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Replaces His Lawyer With Suge Knight's Former Attorney After Losing Meg Shooting Case

Latest News
Tory Lanez's Dad Declares His Family Has Forgiven Megan Thee Stallion But 'Will Not Back Down'
  • Jan 14, 2023

Tory Lanez's Dad Declares His Family Has Forgiven Megan Thee Stallion But 'Will Not Back Down'

Raven Tracy Trolled Over Lengthy Gushing Message for King Combs
  • Jan 14, 2023

Raven Tracy Trolled Over Lengthy Gushing Message for King Combs

Pink Shares Heartache Over Former Collaborator Lisa Marie Presley's Death
  • Jan 14, 2023

Pink Shares Heartache Over Former Collaborator Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Christopher Dean Hospitalized With Hand Injury
  • Jan 14, 2023

Christopher Dean Hospitalized With Hand Injury

Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to Seven More Sexual Offense Charges
  • Jan 14, 2023

Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to Seven More Sexual Offense Charges

Gerard Butler's Mouth, Nose and Eyes 'Burning' After He Accidentally Rubbed Acid on His Face
  • Jan 14, 2023

Gerard Butler's Mouth, Nose and Eyes 'Burning' After He Accidentally Rubbed Acid on His Face

Most Read
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child
Celebrity

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Hailey Bieber Has the Best Response After She and Kendall Jenner Are Accused of Being 'Mean Girls'

Hailey Bieber Has the Best Response After She and Kendall Jenner Are Accused of Being 'Mean Girls'