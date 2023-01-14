Tory Lanez's Dad Declares His Family Has Forgiven Megan Thee Stallion But 'Will Not Back Down'

Instagram Celebrity

Meanwhile, the felony trial against the Canadian hip-hop star over the July 2020 shooting incident which occurred after a party in Kylie Jenner's house will be airing on Hulu.

Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez's dad has something important to say after the emcee was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in July 2020. The Canadian rapper's father Sonstar Peterson has declared that they have forgiven the Hot Girl Meg but there's something more he wants to explain.

During an Instagram Live session on Thursday, January 12, Sonstar said, "This might come as a shock to many of you but guess what? Both my son, myself and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Thee Stallion." He further stressed, "We forgave that girl a long time ago. Long time ago."

Sonstar went on explaining the reasons behind the family's decision as saying, "Because again, we know that the principle of forgiveness is important in order to cleanse one's heart, to cleanse one's soul and to not be bound up with hatred, resentment and bitterness." He added that "those things can actually cause diseases of the bones and it can cause sickness in your body because you're holding on to something that's negative against the real-life force."

"Forgiveness is not for the other person, it's for you. So, that's what we decided," he continued. However, he pointed out that his family "will not back down from the machine that has been in the background, trying to press the narrative in order to use this girl for what they have used her for."

Prior to this, Sonstar labeled Tory's conviction in the shooting case "miscarriage of justice." After walking out of the courtroom on December 23, 2022, he told the reporters, "You wanna know exactly how I'm feeling? I just stood here in this Los Angeles County and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen."

"Not over. It's not over. God does not lose now and even though we have come to this juncture, trust me, you will see that our God does not fail. This is wickedness," he went on adding, "This court system is not for justice. It's about wins and losses and they do dirty to do whatever they can."

Sonstar then blasted Roc Nation and Jay-Z. "I got some names that I wanna call. Alex Spiro, Desiree Perez and the whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you Jay-Z," he added, "You who say you rose from the gutter but you have traded and tortured the souls of young men and you're still doing it."

Tory, born Daystar Peterson, was convicted of three felony charges following eight days of trial, nearly two days of closing arguments and a day of deliberations. The "Say It" emcee could face up to nearly 23 years behind bars and could be deported back to his home country of Canada.

Tory is expected to attend a sentencing hearing on February 28. The hearing was initially scheduled on January 27 before it was rescheduled as the rapper hired two new attorneys, David Kenner and Matthew Barhoma. David and Matthew are replacing his original defense lawyers, George Mgdesyan, who said he "doesn't do appeal," and Shawn Holley, who missed the trial due to a scheduling conflict.

