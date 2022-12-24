Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'

Instagram Celebrity

In his emotional statement following the Canadian rapper's conviction, Sonstar Peterson also calls out Jay-Z, Alex Spiro, Desiree Perez and the 'whole wicked system of Roc Nation.'

Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chaos has erupted in the Los Angeles court following Tory Lanez's guilty verdict on all counts in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. The one who caused a scene was the Canadian rapper's dad Sonstar Peterson, who screamed outside the building as he labeled the conviction a "miscarriage of justice."

When walking out of the court on Friday, December 23, Sonstar was asked by the reporters about how he felt after his son's guilty verdict. "You wanna know exactly how I'm feeling? I just stood here in this Los Angeles County and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen."

Sonstar went on calling out Roc Nation and Jay-Z. "I got some names that I wanna call. Alex Spiro, Desiree Perez and the whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you Jay-Z," he said, "You who say you rose from the gutter but you have traded and tortured the souls of young men and you're still doing it."

"Jay-Z, let me speak to you. You have kids. Because my son refused to sign a Roc Nation deal with you and Desiree Perez, you wicked witch, you snitch. You turn on your coast conspirators. All the whole mafia one of you that was pedaling drugs in this and you rolled on them before so the Fed gave you a deal."

"The only independent witness in this courtroom is a man whose name is Sean Kelly. He came to court and our attorneys," he continued. "Listen, I've seen so much evidence buried in this [case] and I know exactly what the public out here will say."

Sonstar elaborated more, "I'm a father of my kids but a spiritual father to many and I don't make stupid allegations because I got nothing better to do. You all have been bothering and trading the souls of young black men in this country and I'm calling on everybody in this country to begin to rise up because your sons have been done dirty."

"Not over. It's not over," Sonstar stressed, "God does not lose now and even though we have come to this juncture, trust me, you will see that our God does not fail. This is wickedness." He went on adding, "This court system is not for justice. It's about wins and losses and they do dirty to do whatever they can."

Near the end of his emotional statement, Sonstar said, "Trust me. I have intercessors, prayer warriors around the world and they will not stop until you are cut off." He added, "We don't shoot you with guns but we know exactly how to bring you down in the spirit."

A few moments prior, Sonstar leaped up and began shouting in the courtroom, "This wicked system stands judged before God almighty!" He shouted as deputies closed in on him. He then pointed to the two prosecutors in the case and yelled, "You two are evil, wicked people. You know exactly what you did."

In the meantime, it's reported that Tory's 6-year-old son, whom Tory always brings to the courtroom as he's the rapper's "support system," cried in the front row after Sonstar was ushered out for causing the chaotic scene. Tory, born Daystar Peterson, was looking at the child and patted his chest to reassure him.

Tory was found guilty of three felonies in the 2020 July shooting that left Megan injured. He was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Tory was spotted leaving the court in handcuffs wearing powder pink pants, a white turtleneck and a jacket. The 30-year-old emcee could face up to nearly 23 years behind bars. In addition, there's a "strong likelihood" he will be deported back to his home country of Canada.

