Taeyang Shows That 'VIBE' in Much Anticipated Music Video Featuring BTS' Jimin

The Bigbang member, who makes a big return following 6-year hiatus, unveils the sexy music video for his new retro, RnB and New Jack Swing that features the BTS singer.

Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taeyang makes a huge solo comeback after six years, much to fans' delight. On Friday, January 13, the BIGBANG member unveiled the sexy music video for his new single "VIBE" that featured Jimin from BTS (Bangtan Boys).

The visuals kicks off with Taeyang treating his fans to a look at his ripped body as he croons shirtless. Serenading his lover, the 34-year-old star sings about the fluttering feelings of attraction between two people.

"I can't express it in words/ Girl, you gotta know you got that vibe," he sings in the R&B track that features energetic percussion combined with the silky voices of Taeyang and Jimin. "Your smile is a fine art/ You wake up my soul/ You got me feeling so right/ Yeah, it's a vibe."

In an interview with NME, Taeyang talked about starting a new chapter in his career after joining The Black Label, the YG Entertainment affiliate Taeyang signed to after parting ways with YG at the end of 2022. "I wanted to go back to my core values of when I first started my career, both in music and life, and be more down to earth because the past six years made me think more about relationships with people and life, not only about the music," Taeyang revealed.

The husband of actress Min Hyorin went on to say, "I really had this heart of rebuilding and going back to basics and starting fresh. I see this timing as the second chapter of my life, a big turning point where I can start fresh."

Of releasing the new song, which was composed by TEDDY, KUSH, Vince, Taeyang, Jimin and 24, the "BANG BANG BANG" hitmaker admitted, "I'm a little nervous but also very excited at the same time for the release. Overall, I'm just happy to be able to finally meet fans after such a long wait."

He also shared that he initially didn't think collaborating with Jimin was possible. "I didn't think that was possible because we didn't know each other back then. So I was actually surprised, because it occurred to me like, 'Wow, I never even thought of that,' " Taeyang, who made an anticipated comeback with BIGBANG through their single "Still Life" last year, explained.

"But starting from last year, there were some events and private gatherings where I got to meet the BTS members and got to know Jimin naturally. From there, we just started to talk about music and we both agreed that we wanted to collaborate and it became very seamless after that," he added.

