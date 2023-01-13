 

'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Engaged to Girlfriend After 4 Years of Dating

'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Engaged to Girlfriend After 4 Years of Dating
Instagram
Celebrity

The 42-year-old actor, who is known for his lead role of Cory Matthews on the 1990s ABC series, takes to Instagram to announce his engagement to Tessa Angermeier.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ben Savage is ready to walk down the aisle. Kicking off 2023 with some good news, the actor, who is best known for playing the lead role of Cory Matthews on ABC's "Boy Meets World", has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Tessa Angermeier.

The 42-year-old made use of his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 11 to reveal his new relationship status. He posted a picture of him and his now-fiancee standing in front of a body of water in Owensville, Ind.

The pair smiled to the camera as Tessa placed her hand on Ben's left chest, flashing a diamond ring on her finger. Seemingly excited at what the future awaits them, he wrote in the caption, "The best is yet to come."

A representative for Ben has also confirmed the couple's engagement. "They are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends," the rep said in a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday.

  Editors' Pick

Ben was immediately showered with congratulatory messages from his friends and followers. Danica McKellar, who co-starred with Ben's brother Fred Savage on "The Wonder Years", wrote in the comment section, "Congratulations!!" "John Tucker Must Die" actress Arielle Kebbel left three heart emojis on the post.

Ben and Tessa have been dating since 2018, but they've largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Prior to their engagement announcement, the "Girl Meets World" star shared several photos from the couple's time together during the holidays.

In one snap, the couple posed in front of a Christmas tree resting on top of their car. "Tis the season," he captioned the post. Alongside a shot of the couple dressed in their holiday best, he wrote, "Hope you had the hap hap happiest Christmas."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Matt Reeves Confirms Sequel of 'The Batman' Is in the Works

Taeyang Shows That 'VIBE' in Much Anticipated Music Video Featuring BTS' Jimin

Latest News
Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray
  • Jan 13, 2023

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray

'Law and Order: SVU' Hopes to Boost Ratings With Taylor Swift Cameo
  • Jan 13, 2023

'Law and Order: SVU' Hopes to Boost Ratings With Taylor Swift Cameo

'Avatar' and 'Black Panther' Sequels, 'DAHMER' Nominated for 2023 PGA Awards
  • Jan 13, 2023

'Avatar' and 'Black Panther' Sequels, 'DAHMER' Nominated for 2023 PGA Awards

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Nicolas Cage and Leah Remini 'Heartbroken' After Her Sudden Death
  • Jan 13, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Nicolas Cage and Leah Remini 'Heartbroken' After Her Sudden Death

Taeyang Shows That 'VIBE' in Much Anticipated Music Video Featuring BTS' Jimin
  • Jan 13, 2023

Taeyang Shows That 'VIBE' in Much Anticipated Music Video Featuring BTS' Jimin

Leonardo DiCaprio Makes Rare Sighting at 'The Territory' Screening After Viral 'Vibing' Dance Moves
  • Jan 13, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio Makes Rare Sighting at 'The Territory' Screening After Viral 'Vibing' Dance Moves

Most Read
Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder
Celebrity

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims