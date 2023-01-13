'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Engaged to Girlfriend After 4 Years of Dating

Instagram Celebrity

The 42-year-old actor, who is known for his lead role of Cory Matthews on the 1990s ABC series, takes to Instagram to announce his engagement to Tessa Angermeier.

AceShowbiz - Ben Savage is ready to walk down the aisle. Kicking off 2023 with some good news, the actor, who is best known for playing the lead role of Cory Matthews on ABC's "Boy Meets World", has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Tessa Angermeier.

The 42-year-old made use of his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 11 to reveal his new relationship status. He posted a picture of him and his now-fiancee standing in front of a body of water in Owensville, Ind.

The pair smiled to the camera as Tessa placed her hand on Ben's left chest, flashing a diamond ring on her finger. Seemingly excited at what the future awaits them, he wrote in the caption, "The best is yet to come."

A representative for Ben has also confirmed the couple's engagement. "They are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends," the rep said in a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday.

Ben was immediately showered with congratulatory messages from his friends and followers. Danica McKellar, who co-starred with Ben's brother Fred Savage on "The Wonder Years", wrote in the comment section, "Congratulations!!" "John Tucker Must Die" actress Arielle Kebbel left three heart emojis on the post.

Ben and Tessa have been dating since 2018, but they've largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Prior to their engagement announcement, the "Girl Meets World" star shared several photos from the couple's time together during the holidays.

In one snap, the couple posed in front of a Christmas tree resting on top of their car. "Tis the season," he captioned the post. Alongside a shot of the couple dressed in their holiday best, he wrote, "Hope you had the hap hap happiest Christmas."

