Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With First Live Performance of 'Anti-Hero' at The 1975 London Concert

The country-turned-pop superstar shocks Swifties as she makes a surprise appearance at the band's gig at The O2 to perform the lead single of her chart-topping album for the first time.

Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift knows how to hype up her upcoming tour. Ahead of her highly-anticipated "The Eras Tour", the Grammy Award-winning artist has shocked her fans by making a surprise appearance at The 1975 gig to deliver the first live performance of her hit "Anti-Hero" from her chart-topping album "Midnights".

On Thursday, January 12, the 33-year-old made an unannounced arrival at The O2 in a shimmering silver dress, much to her fans' delight. She took a look around the stadium before picking up the microphone.

She strapped on her guitar and asked, "Is it okay if I sing?" before strumming her guitar and delivering an acoustic rendition of her hit "Anti-Hero". She then followed it up with a cover of The 1975's "The City", taken from their self-titled debut album.

After videos of Taylor's surprise cameo made their rounds on the web, social media users were quick to weigh in on it. "i can't believe this actually happened," one excited fan reacted. Another commented, "the way that i would just be crying my eyes out." A third admitted, "The girl screaming unrelentingly will be us when she comes."

Taylor's surprise appearance at The 1975's gig wasn't completely out of the blue. Matty Healy previously confirmed that the band had collaborated with Taylor on some songs for her latest album "Midnights", but they didn't make the cut.

"Yeah. We actually worked a bit on that. But then [that] version of it never came out," he revealed. Assuring that there's no hard feelings, he added, "It [didn't work out] for reasons that are not to be criticised. She's amazing."

Taylor is currently gearing up to headline her massive "Eras Tour", which will kick off in Glendale, Arizona on March 17. She will continue hitting the road throughout summer before the last stop in Inglewood, California in August.

