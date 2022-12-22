 

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues
Cover Images/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

The 'BH90210' star reveals in an Instagram post that she's taken to the hospital after she had a 'hard time breathing, high blood pressure and crazy dizziness.'

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling was rushed to hospital with breathing issues. The "BH90210" star took to Instagram from her hospital bed after being admitted for having a "hard time breathing, high blood pressure and crazy dizziness."

Tori also admitted she had been "low on oxygen," and she hit out at those who "gaslit" her when she said she was too ill to work. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Here I am in hospital since late last night. To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."

  Editors' Pick

The 49-year-old star insisted she is a self-confessed "workaholic" and will "always choose work" if she can. She added, "How about next time take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness. Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work. (sic)"

Tori is now keen to "get home to [her] kids" for Christmas. She has five children, Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, five, with husband Dean McDermott, 56, and also shares son Jack, 24, from his previous marriage with his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace. Tori revealed on Instagram earlier this month that her son Beau had been "out three weeks sick from school", and then was well enough to return to school in early December, only to be "sick again".

In October, Tori admitted raising teenagers can be tough at times. She said, "I have two teenagers now and I'm gonna tell everyone out there: if you don't have teenagers yet, oh, just wait. Just when we thought the toddler phase was hard - the teen years, the angst!". Tori recently hosted the dating series "Love at First Lie" in Malta, and the actress found it tough to spend so much time away from her children. She said, "I don't like leaving my kids, always try to bring my kids if I can."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Threatens to Punch Joe Gorga in First 'RHONJ' Season 13 Trailer

King Charles to Make Birthday Parade Debut in 2023
Related Posts
Tori Spelling's 5-Year-Old son Beau Is 'Sick Again' After '3 Weeks Sick' From School

Tori Spelling's 5-Year-Old son Beau Is 'Sick Again' After '3 Weeks Sick' From School

Tori Spelling and Mom Candy Texting Every Day After Reconciliation

Tori Spelling and Mom Candy Texting Every Day After Reconciliation

Tori Spelling Claims Raising Teen Kids Are 'Challenging'

Tori Spelling Claims Raising Teen Kids Are 'Challenging'

Tori Spelling Finds It Hard to See One of Her Kids Gets Bullied at School

Tori Spelling Finds It Hard to See One of Her Kids Gets Bullied at School

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi