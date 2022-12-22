Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling was rushed to hospital with breathing issues. The "BH90210" star took to Instagram from her hospital bed after being admitted for having a "hard time breathing, high blood pressure and crazy dizziness."

Tori also admitted she had been "low on oxygen," and she hit out at those who "gaslit" her when she said she was too ill to work. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Here I am in hospital since late last night. To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."

The 49-year-old star insisted she is a self-confessed "workaholic" and will "always choose work" if she can. She added, "How about next time take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness. Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work. (sic)"

Tori is now keen to "get home to [her] kids" for Christmas. She has five children, Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, five, with husband Dean McDermott, 56, and also shares son Jack, 24, from his previous marriage with his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace. Tori revealed on Instagram earlier this month that her son Beau had been "out three weeks sick from school", and then was well enough to return to school in early December, only to be "sick again".

In October, Tori admitted raising teenagers can be tough at times. She said, "I have two teenagers now and I'm gonna tell everyone out there: if you don't have teenagers yet, oh, just wait. Just when we thought the toddler phase was hard - the teen years, the angst!". Tori recently hosted the dating series "Love at First Lie" in Malta, and the actress found it tough to spend so much time away from her children. She said, "I don't like leaving my kids, always try to bring my kids if I can."

